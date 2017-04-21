Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Welcome to the belated first Chester FC daily digest of the week.

Eclipse of The Sun

The Sun newspaper was already reviled on Merseyside for smearing Liverpool fans after the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

And earlier this month its former editor Kelvin MacKenzie used his column in the newspaper to attack Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

It led to Everton following in Liverpool's footsteps and banning The Sun - and MacKenzie to being suspended and investigated over a potential race hate crime.

Now Chester have released a statement to support their 'friends at Liverpool and Everton'.

You can read it in full HERE. Well done, Blues.

Hunt honesty

We're sure Johnny Hunt, a proud Merseysider, will have applauded the stance taken by his club.

But when we caught up with Chester's left-back yesterday the talk was about just where it had gone wrong for the club on the pitch in 2017.

Hunt was as honest as ever...

Sutton boost

It's been some season for the Blues' opponents on Saturday.

After storming to National League South glory in 2015-16, Sutton United have all but secured their place in the non-league top-flight, on the back of a wonderful run to the FA Cup fifth round, Piegate and all.

And, ahead of the visit of Chester, which will be their final home game of the campaign, Sutton have received a double boost.

Former Arsenal midfielder Craig Eastwood has signed a new two-year contract, leading Yellows boss Pal Doswell to state: "Craig's been excellent since signing here, and his partnership with Bedsi Gomis and Nicky Bailey has been a huge part of the team's success over the last two seasons.

"He's very settled here, and is very popular amongst the whole squad. Craig is amongst 14 other players who are contracted to the club for next season, and the continuity of this group of players is fantastic for the club."

There's also positive news for Sutton off the field, too.

Current Yellows season ticket holders are able to retain their seats for next season at knock-down prices (adults £99, concessions £85, teenagers £20, children £10).

And that has led the club to confirming it has already shifted 1,100 season tickets.

Sutton chairman Bruce Elliott sad: "The place is absolutely buzzing and now it's important to continue the momentum our terrific management team and players have created.

"We want to continue to grow and develop on and off the pitch and the fans play a vital role. It is wonderful that we have sold 1,110 season tickets for next season already but if you're local and you like your football, I would urge you to come along, bring your family and support this excellent team and take advantage of this deal.

"The players deserve to be watched by crowds of 2,000+ every week and that's what this exceptional pricing policy is aiming to help us achieve."

Drums banned

It will be Chester's maiden visit to Sutton's Gander Green Lane home.

But the drums that helped create a good atmosphere in Monday's late home loss to Woking will not be following them...

Relegation runners and riders

It's quite simple. Win tomorrow and the Blues will be safe.

But lose and we could yet be in for more last-day drama.

Our Chester reporter Dave Powell has had a look at the situation down at the foot of the table...

And, in case you missed it, our fans' jury have had their say as welll...

Good news

Let's be honest, good news has been in short supply of late given the first team's form.

But the confirmation that the club will launch a youth team scholarship in time for next season definitely falls into that category.

You can read the full uplifting story on the link below...

The Blues young guns lost their table-topping North West Youth Alliance Premier Division clash 2-1 at Curzon Ashton on Wednesday.

Tom Crawford got the goal for Calum McIntye's men, who had won 2-1 at home to Curzon at the weekend thanks to Alex Ashby and this brilliant lob from Nathan Brown...

Good eggs

Chester boss Jon McCarthy and members of his first-team squad have delivered a selection of Easter treats to patients at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

All the eggs were donated by supporters who took part in the club's annual Easter Egg appeal and by members of the Full Circle Martial Arts Academy in Saltney.

McCarthy, who was joined at the hospital visit by James Alabi, James Akintunde, Kane Richards, Matty Waters and Kieran Evans, said: "Our supporters have again ensured the Easter Egg appeal was a great success and it was our pleasure to be able to visit the hospital and hopefully spread a little cheer to the boys and girls on the children's ward.

"I'm sure it can be a very difficult time for the children and their families, but the nurses and staff on the ward do an incredible job of looking after them and the visit really brought that home to me and the players.



"On behalf of the club, we would like to thank our friends at the Countess of Chester Hospital for allowing us to visit and our fans for getting behind the appeal."

Well done, and well said, Macca.

Simmo

