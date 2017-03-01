Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Not long to go, now.

The build-up to Friday's BT Sport live showdown with Tranmere Rovers at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium (7.45pm) is building.

And we've got a couple more Chester FC stories to get you in the mood for the big derby.

One, from impressive Blues left-back Johnny Hunt, should get you nodding your head in agreement...

But the other, about the identity of the BT Sport pundits for the game, may get you scratching it...

Click and collect Tranmere tickets

There could be a temptation to stay at home and watch the match on the box.

But, with Rovers bringing 1,300 supporters to the Deva, Jon McCarthy's men are going to need all the backing they can get.

Club officials are hopeful of getting close to - or beating - the 3,961 crowd attracted for the cross-border derby with Wrexham in January.

Tickets for the all-ticket clash will remain on sale until 4pm on Friday.

Online ticket sales are no longer being posted out but they are still available on a click and collect basis.

You can book your ticket at www.chesterfcretail.com and pick it up from the ticket office before 4pm on Friday.

Alternatively you can pop down to the ground and buy your ticket from 10am-4pm tomorrow or Friday.

Torquay takeover

The Vanarama National League has confirmed that the control of struggling Torquay United has been transferred to Riviera Stadium Limited.

The company, ran by Clarke Osborne and a subsidiary of Swindon-based Gaming International Ltd, was confirmed as the Gulls' new owners in December, but there had been a delay in the league confirming the deal.

Lincoln strengthen

FA Cup heroes Lincoln City, who are fighting for glory on three fronts, have bolstered their squad.

Jonny Margetts has rejoined the Imps on loan from Scunthorpe United until the end of the campaign.

The striker was set to sign for League Two strugglers Crewe Alexandra in the January transfer window only for the move to fall through because of a new Fifa ruling preventing players from playing for more than two clubs in the same season.

But Margetts, who started the campaign at Lincoln before joining Scunthorpe, has been allowed to make the move back to Sincil Bank after the ruling was relaxed with regards to National League clubs.

Sad sight

The demolition of Rushden & Diamonds' Nene Park, the scene of Chester City's first match in the Conference following relegation in 2000, has started.

What a sad sight.