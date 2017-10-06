Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Not long now till one of the most anticipated away days of the season.

But, before we get our teeth into the trip to Tranmere Rovers, we'll kick off today's Chester FC Daily Digest some news from last night.

Board appointed

City Fans United (CFU), the supporters' group which owns the Blues, held its AGM at the Blues Bar.

One of the main items on the agenda was the election of the board of directors.

There were 277 votes in total, with seven voided, and the candidates elected were Mike Day, David Harrington-Wright, Neil Bellis, Andrew Morris, David Williams, Mark Jones and David O'Toole.

The candidates who missed out were Calvin Hughes and Sam Swash.

FA Youth Cup draw

Over at Kellamergh Park the club's rising stars were progressing in the FA Youth Cup with a fine 3-1 win over AFC Fylde.

You can read a report and the thoughts of youth team manager Calum McIntyre on the link below...

And the young Blues' reward is a trip to Altrincham after the draw for the third qualifying round was made earlier today.

The tie will take place in the week commencing October 16.

Tranmere Rovers signings

They may have yet to stump up the cash for James Alabi but that hasn't stopped Tranmere from adding to their forward line before tomorrow's Prenton Park showdown.

Earlier in the week Rovers manager Micky Mellon snapped up Barnsley winger Dylan Mottley-Henry on loan.

Mottley-Henry impressed as Tranmere won their live BT Sport clash at home to Leyton Orient 2-1 on Wednesday to make it back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

And after the match Mellon moved for Nottingham Forest striker Gerry McDonagh, also on a short-term loan.

The 19-year-old, who scored five goals during a loan spell for Wrexham last season, could make his debut against the Blues.

Mellon, who watched the Blues' 2-0 home loss to Woking on Tuesday, said: "We've had a good week but we have to keep that going.

"It's a local derby so we know how much it means to everybody connected to the football club. So we have to go out there and represent them in the right way.

"I went to see Chester myself on Tuesday so we know as much as we can about the opposition.

"There will be a good crowd there but we will enjoy that, we enjoy the atmosphere of the derby games."

Mellon will be without Ben Tollitt, Jake Kirby and James Wallace.

View from our camp

That's enough from Tranmere. What are our boys saying?

Well, Marcus Bignot addressed the game and more else besides in his usual pre-match press conference yesterday. You can read what he said HERE .

The media boys, including our own Dave Powell, also got the chance to speak to Ryan Astles...

The centre-back scored twice against Rovers last season with his last-gasp leveller at Prenton Park sure to live long in the memory.

But we wouldn't mind more of the same tomorrow.

Eastleigh rearranged

We have a new date for the trip to Eastleigh - and it's a bit of a nightmare...

Let's hope they've got their 'sub-soil drainage problem' sorted this time, hey?

Good luck, Ed

You may remember that former Chester director Ed Jones completed the 8 Peaks Challenge in the Lake District to honour the memory of fellow supporter Garry Allen, who tragically lost his life before the club's home game with Tranmere last season.

Ed ended up raising £657.50 for the British Heart Foundation .

Now next week the fundraiser heads to East Asia to tackle the Great Wall of China Trek in aid of the Alzheimer's Society after his father was diagnosed with the disease last year.

Ed has already raised more than £5,000 and if you would like to support this fantastic cause you can do by clicking HERE .