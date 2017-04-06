Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With Chester FC sitting comfortably in mid-table going into the final stretch, you would never have guessed it has been a season of extremes.

But that's what it's been.

A run of 11 clean sheets and just one defeat in 17 games followed by only one shutout and two wins in the 12 matches that followed.

And, after the welcome victories over Bromley and Torquay United in the past fortnight, it's something that Jon McCarthy has been addressing with our Blues reporter Dave Powell...

Candid Macca

Indeed, while Chester are now targeting a best ever finish in the National League, their manager admits he may have been sacked had the poor run come at the start of the campaign...

Having effectively guided the club to safety with six games to spare, Blues boss McCarthy is now turning his thoughts to next season.

And with more and more clubs going full-time - Aldershot Town have announced they will be offering year-long and not 44-week contracts - he believes the 2017-18 campaign is going to be 'dangerous'...

Hughes valuation

While it will not get any easier for Chester next season, their budget could well be boosted if they get the fee they want for Sam Hughes.

The teenage captain's valuation and ranking among the club's best ever starlets is the subject of this week's fans' jury.

It makes for interesting reading...

York blow

But for now, Hughes and the Blues are solely focused on Saturday's visit of relegation-threatened York City to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium (3pm).

Gary Mills' men have given themselves a chance of beating the drop after winning four and drawing two of their last eight league matches.

But they have been dealt a blow ahead of the weekend with the news that key man Vadaine Oliver is an injury doubt.

(Photo: Pete Warburton)

The ex-Crewe Alexandra striker has started the Minstermen's last 15 games, scoring six goals and claiming four assists during that time.

But he hurt his back in the midweek 2-0 home loss to Bromley and York boss Mills told The Press: "He's touch and go.

"He hasn't trained since Tuesday after getting a whack to his bone on the bottom half of his back. It's really sore now, so we'll have to see how he is and, hopefully, he'll be okay.”

We'll hear more from Mills in the morning.

Youth final

And we'll also hear from Chester academy manager Calum McIntyre ahead of this...

Get down to Rivacre Park and back the boys.