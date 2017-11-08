Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Marcus Bignot could be boosted by the return of some of his key first-team players for tonight’s highly-anticipated cross-border derby with Wrexham (7.45pm kick off).

Chester were down to the bare bones for the trip to Eastleigh at the weekend, although they showed their steel to battle back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw in Hampshire .

Tom Shaw, Craig Mahon, Paul Turnbull, Offrande Zanzala, Alex Lynch and John McCombe all missed the visit to the Silverlake Stadium, but some may come back into contention for this evening.

But in the case of Shaw and Mahon, the derby will come too soon for them to make a comeback.

“We’ve had a few more bodies out (in training),” said Bignot.

“In terms of who we will select (for Wrexham) and what system we’ll play will be based on the group we have to work with.”

Turnbull picked up a niggling calf injury late last week while Lynch was feeling the effects of picking up a late knock at Maidstone United when attempting to punch a cross clear.

Should Lynch fail to recover in time then Conor Mitchell could deputise once more, while new signing Nathan Vaughan may come into the reckoning.

Zanzala was suffering from a bug and was ordered to stay clear of the squad for 48 hours in the build up to Eastleigh, but he was training with the team and back amongst it so should come into contention for a place in the squad.