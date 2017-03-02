Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have confirmed the signing of midfielder Lucas Dawson on a deal until the end of the season, subject to league approval.

As revealed by the Chronicle earlier today , Dawson has signed for the Blues on a short term deal and could feature in tomorrow night's squad for the televised game at home to Tranmere Rovers (7.45pm).

Dawson, 23, has been on trial with the Blues since before the turn of the year and has impressed management staff in training and behind closed doors friendly games.

The former Stoke City man, who stands 6"1 tall and operates in the centre of the park and has a knack for picking out the killer pass going forward, has been out of the game this season after finishing last season at AFC Telford United where he made over 40 appearances.

Dawson, who is friends with former Chester defender Ben Heneghan and current Blues striker James Alabi owing to their time together at Stoke, has been persuaded to come back into the game and seized his chance at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

His signing boosts Chester boss John McCarthy ahead of tomorrow's clash, shown live on BT Sport, with midfielders Tom Shaw and Luke George both struggling with injury.