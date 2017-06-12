Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC ’s Community Trust was a winner at the National League AGM awards at the weekend.

The Trust scooped the gong for best community initiative with player involvement - in particular a partnership with the University of Chester which saw Blues midfielder Evan Horwood deliver coaching to the University’s teams.

The award saw the Trust pick up a cheque for £5,000 as reward for their good work as well as a trophy to mark the success.

Chief executive Mark Maguire, who was attending the AGM on behalf of the club, said: “It is a fantastic indication of the growing status of the Community Trust where Jim Green is building on the platform created by Jon McCarthy.

“There is some brilliant work going on and it is particularly exciting that this award celebrates the closeness of partnership between the Club and the Trust. I’d like to congratulate Jim, his staff and the Trust Board for their efforts and look forward to many more awards demonstrating Chester FC’s community credentials in the future.”

The past 12 months has seen the Trust go from strength to strength and the latest accolade has come as another piece of good news for the football club, who have enjoyed a positive summer so far in terms of recruitment and with academy prospect Sam Hughes sealing a dream move to Leicester City.

David Evans, Chair of the Community Trust, added: “We would like to thank the National League for this fantastic vote of confidence in our community programme.

“We are particularly delighted as we work hard to make sure we live up to our motto: Our City, Our Community, Our Club. We believe that involving players is central to success. This award will enable us to grow our programme.

“We would also like to thank the National League Trust and - of course - our Principal Sponsors MBNA. Their support continues to be substantial and invaluable.”