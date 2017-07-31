Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC player/assistant manager Tom Shaw says the club are close to securing the loan signing of goalkeeper Conor Mitchell.

The 21-year-old Northern Irishman played 90 minutes for the Blues on Saturday as they produced and impressive display to draw 1-1 with League Two side Port Vale in their final pre-season friendly clash before their National League campaign begins on Saturday.

Burnley goalkeeper Mitchell looked solid on his first appearance for the Blues and Shaw is hopeful that they can push through a deal for him this week and bring him into the fold in time for Saturday’s trip to Solihull Moors (3pm).

Said Shaw after the draw with the Valiants: “Hopefully. There are bits and bobs to work out with his parent club but I thought he was excellent. I thought he looked very accomplished in all parts of his game. There was some great communication with a back four he has never met before.

“I thought he was terrific and if we can get him to sign then there is another selection headache for us and another sleepless night picking who goes in goal. I thought he had a really good debut for Chester.”

Chester have fielded a number of trialist goalkeepers during the summer including Peter Crook and Calum Preston as they have sought to find a stopper who can push number one Alex Lynch for a starting spot.

And in Mitchell it looks as if they have found their man.

A Northern Ireland under-21 international, Mitchell was also called up to train with the senior international side earlier this month.

He turned out for the Clarets in their pre-season clash with Bradford City earlier this summer and has previously taken in loan spells with Bradford Park Avenue and Sheffield FC.