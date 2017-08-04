Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC chief executive Mark Maguire has spoken of his anger at the postponement of Chester FC's National League opener at Solihull Moor just 24 hours before kick off.

The Blues were due to travel to Damson Park tomorrow but now have a blank weekend after the Solihull Safety Advisory Group, who oversee the licensing of the stadium, raised concerns over the safety issues.

Some Chester fans had already paid for train tickets for the journey but run the risk of now being out of pocket, although refunds can be claimed through Trainline until 10pm.

Said Maguire: "There is the disappointment aspect from a professional point of view and for the players and management who had prepared for this game. But make no mistake there is anger about it.

"We are angry that our fans have been left so disappointed on the eve of a new season. Having spoken to fans over the summer I know how much this will hurt and, even though it is something that was out of our control, we can only apologise as a football club. It's not a phone call that I envisaged taking this morning.

"If we had known sooner then we could have offered the use of our stadium but there simply wasn't enough time."

The game will be replayed at the earliest available opportunity, although discussions about this are yet to take place.