Under-fire Jon McCarthy has the backing of his players ahead of what could be a defining week for Chester FC manager.

That’s according to club captain John McCombe who launched a defence of McCarthy following the dismal 2-0 home defeat to Macclesfield Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Blues boss was booed off by some supporters following the loss and chants of ‘out, out, out’ could clearly be heard from the home terrace.

It was Chester’s 14th home game without a league win - equalling a club record - and a result that was met with much anger from sections of the crowd at the final whistle.

The Blues travel to struggling Torquay United on Saturday (3pm) before a visit to Solihull Moors for a rearranged clash on Tuesday (7.45pm) with McCarthy desperately needing a positive response to try and alleviate some of the building pressure.

But Chester skipper McCombe insists that it is the players who should be bearing the brunt of the criticism.

Said McCombe: “We have got a good team and a good manager and the lads are right behind the gaffer as well.

“We’re confident with how the gaffer wants us to play. He’s good, he sends us out with information and it is us on the pitch (Monday) that didn’t carry out what he wanted us to do. It’s us on this occasion that are to blame, not the manager.

“It wasn’t a good feeling, we know we let ourselves down, let the gaffer down and let the staff down, we know we can play a lot better than that. We were disappointed.”

Blues fans haven’t seen a win at home since December 17, 2016 and McCombe acknowledged that they have every right to be disappointed, with just three points gleaned from a possible 42 on offer.

The defender said: “They are disappointed, they come to watch Chester and they come to see us win. I thought throughout the game the fans were pretty good. They got behind us and it is up to us to raise our game and give them something to cheer about.”

And with two huge matches coming up for the players and manager, McCombe says that a six-point haul has to be the aim against two sides who have struggled woefully so far this season and occupy the bottom two places in the division with just one win between them.

“We need to pick ourselves up and I think we will,” added McCombe.

“Every game in this league is winnable. Obviously I’ve been playing in League Two and the Conference for a very long time and I know we are good enough to beat anyone in this league. Torquay and Solihull are two teams we feel we can go and get six points against.”