Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy admits last weekend's agonising home loss to Sutton United gave him a sleepless night.

But he will no doubt have a better kip if his side pull off a shock victory at Aldershot Town today (Saturday, 3pm kick-off).

The Shots will be firm favourites for the Recreation Ground clash.

Last season's play-off semi-finalists have not lost in the league at home since November 22, 2016 - a run of 14 matches.

But they failed to beat or score past Chester in either of the games between the sides in the 2016-17 campaign.

The Blues drew 0-0 at Aldershot on September 10, kick-starting a run of seven straight clean sheets, before winning the reverse clash 2-0 on December 17, which remains the club's last home league victory.

Chester could be without three of their four forwards this afternoon with doubts over the fitness of Ross Hannah, Harry White and Nyal Bell.

But the Shots' preparations have not been smooth either with last weekend's defeat at Boreham Wood coming on the back of a draw at Maidstone United.

And McCarthy said: "I can never rewind back to a game. I woke up at 2am, 3am after Sutton, feeling a bit rubbish, and feeling a bit sick in my stomach about what had happened to us.

"There's no worse time to worry about things than in the middle of the night but as soon as I got up on Sunday it was, 'right, Aldershot, what can I do', and I started looking at that and looking at what our players did well in the last game and focus on that.

"Aldershot haven't won in two games but they've got good players and a very attacking style of play. They look to get it to the centre-backs and the full-backs go right on and create all kinds of chaos with movement.

"But I know how to deal with that, I'll give my players that information, and we saw on Saturday (against Sutton) we can play some football ourselves and be a threat.

"Why can't we beat them? We accept it's a tough place to go but I've got players who have won football matches for football clubs all around this league for a number of years now. They know how to win football games.

"We'll be low on a couple of injuries but I know the lads will work hard for us and I know the fans will go there and get behind us.

"We'll it set up, and if we get an opportunity to win the game, we'll take it."