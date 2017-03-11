Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon McCarthy is using Chester FC's enforced break from Vanarama National League action to scout future transfer targets - as well as future opposition.

Chester are without a match this weekend as their scheduled trip to Sincil Bank has been postponed following table-topping Lincoln City's remarkable run to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

But, with one eye on next season, as well as the forthcoming home double-header with Eastleigh and Macclesfield Town, the Blues boss has been and will continue to be busy.

McCarthy, speaking at his weekly press conference on Thursday, said: "We saw a game yesterday, between Walsall and Port Vale reserves.

"Theo Vassell was playing in the game and we saw some other players who might be on our radar and who might be able to come out with a view to next season.

"We'll train today, we've got some meetings this afternoon, and then we'll look for another game tomorrow. We'll look around to see if there is an under-23s or a reserves game to see what is out there.

"Then at the weekend Easteligh and Macclesfield will be on the radar, to see what we might get, or what I know least know about, as it's important we get the next set of points that gets us across the line."

Chester have used the second fewest amount of players this season (24) in the non-league top flight behind Aldershot Town (23).

And their small squad has been further stretched with the confirmation that Craig Mahon and James Akintunde have been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Captain Luke George and vice-captain Tom Shaw would also have struggled to have been fit for this weekend.

But McCarthy would prefer to be playing Lincoln - especially given the date for the rearranged match.

The Blues will now travel to the Imps on Tuesday, April 11, meaning they will play four games in the space of 10 days before and over Easter.

McCarthy, whose side have all but secured their safety, said: "The break doesn’t suit me. It almost feels like we’ve been punished for them (Lincoln) having a great cup run because of the way we've had to fit the game in.

"I think it will cause us some problems at that time whereas I don't think it will cause Lincoln problems because they have a bigger squad.

"Other teams have heavy schedules but I can see that it could cause us a problem and we would have been okay this weekend.

"On the other side, it gives Tom Shaw and Luke George another week, and they might be available for the next game.

"It is what it is, so let's turn it around, no excuses, and let's make it work for us."

While Chester's players can put their feet up, Lincoln's will be heading to the Emirates Stadium for a massive quarter-final showdown against Arsenal.

McCarthy is friends with Lincoln manager Danny Cowley, whose team have knocked out Ipswich Town, Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley on their way to becoming the first non-league club to reach the last eight of the FA Cup since QPR in 1914, and he has text him this week.

And, asked for his verdict on tonight's tie, the former Birmingham City and Northern Ireland winger, said: "Burnley, you'd argue, would have been a tougher game because it's the same style of play as Lincoln.

"But maybe that worked for them because Burnley had to be different. But this is a complete contrast of styles and, don't kid yourselves, this is Arsenal at their place.

"I once played for Birmingham, when I was coming back from injury, against Arsenal at their training ground. They wanted a game because they were playing in the FA Cup third round against QPR and they wanted a Championship-style team.

"We expected a reserve team but they sent out a first team... (Dennis) Bergkamp, (Nwankwo) Kanu, it was unbelievable. I was playing against Ashley Cole, as an 18-year-old, and I megged him and we went 1-0 up.

"But then we realised we'd upset them and from then on it was a completely different game, the way they rotated, their movement and their technique. It was like they had different levels.

"It's a completely different level and if Arsenal click into gear, try and deal with that Lincoln, and yet, there's bits about what Lincoln do that could upset Arsenal."