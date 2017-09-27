Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot says he has been pleased with the response from his players during his first full week at the Chester FC helm.

Bignot, who was hired as Blues boss last Wednesday, took charge of his side for the first time at the weekend as they ended their nine-month wait for a home win with a 2-0 success over Maidenhead United .

It was the perfect start to life in the Chester hotseat for the ex-Grimsby Town and Solihull Moors manager and the way the squad have knuckled down since his arrival has delighted the boss.

“Winning on Saturday at home was a big thing for the football club and you could sense that relied around the place coming in on Monday morning,” said Bignot.

“Obviously from my point of view it was very pleasing to get off to a winning start but for the supporters to be able to go home happy after three points made it even sweeter and it was a result that they very much deserved and one that could have been even more.

“The players have responded really well since we’ve come in and taken on board everything that we have thrown at them.

“It’s been the first full week and they have been asked to work a bit harder than they have probably been used to, but the reaction has been great and they have shown a real desire to want to work.

“I did my due diligence on them before I came in but until you get out on the grass with them you don’t really know about their character and what they are capable of, but I’ve found plenty of hunger in the group.”

Bignot has the chance to make it back-to-back wins this weekend when he and his Chester side head to Hampshire to take on Eastleigh (3pm).

The Spitfires lie in 15th in the National League after an up and down campaign thus far, but Richard Hill’s side are expected to be challenging for a play-off berth come the end of the campaign.

But Bignot hopes that the Blues will be able to haul themselves out of the relegation zone on Saturday and get their season up and running.

“It will be a tough game but we’ve got confidence after winning at the weekend and we’ll be going there to get another three points,” said Bignot.

“If results go for us then we could get ourselves out of the relegation zone and then we can start looking at catching up some of those teams above us and getting up that table.”