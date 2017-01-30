Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy was left feeling frustrated after his side went down to a 3-1 defeat at Dover Athletic on Saturday that damaged their hopes of making a push for the play-offs.

Victory at the Crabble would have moved Chester within three points of the Vanarama National League top five.

And they were very much on top after leading marksman James Alabi netted his 13th goal of the season to bring the Blues level after Ricky Miller had opened the scoring.

The prolific Miller then escaped a second yellow card after a late challenge on Johnny Hunt left the Chester left-back writing in pain.

And the non-league top-flight's top-scorer made the most of the let-off, notching his 29th goal in 29 league and FA Cup games before Joe Healy sealed a win that moved fifth-placed Dover nine points clear of the 10th-placed Blues.

Afterwards Whites manager Chris Kinnear insisted his side were full value for the three points. His opposite number, however, felt differently, hinting the outcome could well have been different had Miller been sent off.

What did Jon McCarthy say?

"It's a feeling of frustration because sometimes you don't get what you deserve.

"We felt like we caused them a lot of problems, and created a lot of chances, and we felt we were exciting going forward.

Jon McCarthy after the defeat to Dover

"And it didn't feel like there were massive problems for us, which sounds strange in terms of the 3-1 scoreline. I have to go and look at the game properly but it doesn't feel like a fair reflection of the game.

"Miller is the top goalscorer in the league, he's a threat, but there are other issues today surrounding Miller, which I will avoid, but I'm sure you will make comment on it.

"There was a lot of belief in our camp and the frustrating thing for me is I think we got things right, and I don't think they were in as good a place as us, but they've got good players, and sometimes things don't go for you.

"I think there's elements of the game that all have to come together and go for you, some of those were never going to go our way today, but the things I can look at are the mistakes that we made, and why, with all that good forward play, and the good football that we played, we didn't take as many chances, because our attitude and workrate was spot-on.

Vanarama National League highlights

"I'm so disappointed for the fans who made such a long journey but I hope they watched a performance they can take pride from in terms of effort and workrate.

What did Dover boss Chris Kinnear say?

"I am pleased. First half it took us a little while to get into it. The pitch was really heavy. The groundsman did a great job to get it played because at 2pm on Friday it looked off.

"It made it boggy because of the frost coming out of it but the pitch played a lot better than (we'd thought), which was great.

"We changed it the second half and I thought we dominated the game really and did enough to win the way we did."