Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy has shed light on his decision to hand new signing Conor Mitchell a starting role ahead of Alex Lynch on Tuesday night.

Mitchell, 21, had completed a loan switch until January 1 from Premier League side Burnley just hours before the 1-1 draw with AFC Fylde at the Swansway Chester Stadium and was thrust into the limelight, impressing on his debut and pulling off a top-drawer save to deny Sam Finley’s goal-bound effort.

The selection of Mitchell was a surprise to some, with Lynch expected to don the gloves for the opener, but McCarthy says that the decision was based on Northern Irishman Mitchell, who played 90 minutes in the final friendly draw with Port Vale, having the benefit of more football given Lynch had missed three friendlies with a muscle strain picked up at Altrincham last month.

Lynch had trained all last week with the Blues but McCarthy opted to hand the gloves to Mitchell for their National league curtain raiser.

Said McCarthy: “He’d played, hadn’t he. It doesn’t seem to big a decision. We’ve brought in Burnley’s third-choice keeper and he put in an outstanding performance against Port Vale, he’s just a good keeper.

“I’ve got two good keepers. We know what Lynchy’s done (last season), I’ve provided competition and it was difficult. There are some difficult decisions and it was the first time I’ve had to do it (this season).”

The Blues boss admitted that it was a tough call to make but stressed that he had spoken to all players at the start of pre-season about his selection process.

And while Chester may have a squad on the small side he knows that whoever he leaves out will be hurting.

Said McCarthy: “I have been there and it becomes really personal, every decision I make on a player. I’ve got 11 starters, five on the bench and five missing, and they think it’s personal. They look at it from one angle, I look at it from 21.

“I try and put myself in their shoes and make an argument for them. What I have to do is look after them, put my arm around them and explain what they have to do to get back into the team to keep the squad as happy as possible.”