Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy's first task after penning his new two-and-a-half year deal was to text his squad and thank them for making it happen.

McCarthy agreed a deal to extend his stay at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium until May 2019 yesterday and has already set the wheels in motion to try and secure the future of members of his squad.

Chester have performed above expectations this season and currently sit in ninth in the Vanarama National League, and McCarthy is hoping to maintain continuity moving forward and reward them for their efforts.

"I texted the players to thank them as a group for the opportunity that I've got," said the Blues boss.

"On that text it was to say in the next couple of weeks I speak with all those players to find out their picture and where they are at.

"As a group of players they have more value than they did due to their performances, and rightly so. I will be speaking to them to see their situation and see if they're players we can keep at the football club."

McCarthy kept faith with much of last season's squad after taking over in the summer, although he had to cope with losing some star players.

But his decision to keep the faith and bring in young, hungry players to complement his retainees has paid dividends and he hopes that it is a formula that will prove beneficial for the football club.

He added: "I expect some players being successful, like it always happens. The previous year we had the losses of (Ross) Hannah, (Ben) Heneghan and (John) Rooney, and they were big losses for us at the time.

"But achieving what we have done after losing those players makes us where we need to be, where we can say 'come to Chester, get games on your CV'. Every year we are doing that then we are growing and getting bigger. We become a bigger fish in the National League pond and not as many clubs can come in and take our players.

"We've already had those discussions (about players' contracts) with Mark (Maguire) and Laurence (Kirby), they happened in December with a view to setting out a strategy for moving forward. There is a lot of detail to that in terms of how many players we need for each position, what type of age group we are as a football club, if we are going to meet some of those financial demands it is opportunities for our academy players to come through."