Jon McCarthy is hopeful that his long-term future lies at Chester FC .

The Blues boss, who has led his unfancied team to 10 in the Vanarama National League this season on the back of some superb form, approaches the end of his one-year deal at the club this summer, but there is the option of a further year.

Chester chief executive Mark Maguire, speaking in the Chronicle last week , stated the club's hope to tie down McCarthy to a longer deal, something that appeals to the 46-year-old Blues boss.

"Yeah, they have made some noises about speaking to me and that is positive because I like it here, I am enjoying it," said McCarthy, who took over initially on a caretaker basis from Steve Burr following his sacking in April.

"I realise that I am a young manager and I haven't played many games so I don't think it is a situation where I should be arrogant and think I am any better than Chester because I'm not. Chester gave me an opportunity and if they felt like I was worth an extension on my contract then that isn't something I'm going to disregard at all. I would be very interested in extending my contract here."

McCarthy was handed the job on a permanent basis in May after winning three of his four games in charge.

Since then he has guided Chester into the top half of non-league football's top tier on a limited budget, with his attention to detail, exemplary man management and thorough preparation something that has set him apart.

And while there is nothing signed just yet, McCarthy suggested that there may be some ink in the pen.

Said the Blues manager: "Nobody has handed me a pen and I haven't seen anything that I have had to write on yet but I get on well with the people here and the board and there has been some positive discussion. It's all good."

The Blues, who were knocked out of the FA Trophy at the second round stage by Forest Green Rovers on Saturday following a 2-0 home loss , are back in league action this weekend when they host cross-border rivals Wrexham (3pm).