Jon McCarthy has responded to transfer speculation surrounding his Chester FC players and possible targets he may be looking at.

In the past week on social media Chester striker James Alabi has been linked with a move to League One Shrewsbury Town while Craig Mahon was a rumoured target for Walsall.

It wasn't just speculation about players leaving, with former Blues Kevin Ellison and Ryan Lowe both suggested targets for McCarthy.

But, thankfully, Blues fans can breathe a sigh of relief with the rumours having no substance, according to the Chester boss.

But the fact that clubs could be interested wouldn't come as a surprise to McCarthy, who has enjoyed a superb debut season at the helm.

He said: "There is nothing hidden, nothing going on that people don't know about. I'm quite open about that, maybe to my detriment.

"We have had a good season and have got good players who are playing really well. We aren't the biggest fish in this sea so we are under threat. People can take our players. We know that and we don't use it as a negative."

Ben Heneghan and Ross Hannah both had standout seasons for Chester last season and were the focus of much attention when their contracts expired in the summer.

Defender Heneghan headed for Motherwell while Hannah opted to make the switch to big-spending Barrow.

And McCarthy believes that promoting the opportunity to succeed at Chester is a big part of how he sells the club to potential new recruits.

"Heneghan, Hannah, (John) Rooney allowed us to implement a strategy and talk to other players and say, 'this is what can happen, come and play here'," said the Blues boss.

"If they get a move then it is because they have upheld their part of the bargain. Hopefully that moves us forward so that we get that little bit stronger."

And what of those Lowe and Ellison rumours? Is McCarthy keeping something from us?

"No, although Agent Mick and Undercover Chester might think I am," he joked.