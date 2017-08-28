Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy hopes Blacon will turn out in force this afternoon with the prospect of one of their own turning out for his hometown club.

Teenage midfielder Tom Crawford made the bench for the first time for the club on Saturday and was an unused substitute in the 2-1 win at Aldershot Town.

The 18-year-old academy graduate, who signed a professional deal with the club in the summer, has been sidelined in recent weeks owing to some dentistry work that meant he couldn’t take part in full contact sessions, but he is now very much a part of the first team set up.

And with Chester going in to this afternoon’s clash at home to Macclesfield Town (3pm) with no recognised strikers, McCarthy knows he will need to shuffle his pack in midfield and will likely push Lucas Dawson up front, a role he occupied for the second half fightback at the Shots on Saturday.

And while Crawford isn’t expected to start, McCarthy hinted he may get a chance from the bench.

Said the Blues boss: “Tom Crawford was on the bench (on Saturday) and I’m delighted for him. He received a round of applause from the players as it’s the first time he had made the bench.

(Image: Dale Miles)

“There is a good chance he will end up having to come on on Monday so Blacon need to get down and watch us. Get yourselves down and see if we can get the young lad on.”

Macclesfield were 1-0 winners over Dover Athletic on Friday night meaning they have had an extra day to recover in time for today’s clash.

The Silkmen, who have former Chester players Elliott Durrell and Ryan Lloyd in their ranks, currently sit 15th in the table on eight points but will provide a stern test for the Blues who will be looking to end their winless streak at home that dates back to December 17, 2016.

“Macclesfield have played 24 hours earlier than us,” said McCarthy.

“We know we’re lighter than we were when we started the (Aldershot) game. If the supporters can get us through that game on Monday then what a position we are in with the games against Torquay and Solihull coming up.

“You’ve got yourselves a team, a group of players who want to wear your badge and run for you and work for you and who will give everything.

“The attitude and the character to turn that around (in the second half) and go and win at Aldershot should tell you everything about the staff, the group and the supporters at this football club and what we can achieve at this football club.”