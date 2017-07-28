Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy has given a fitness update on striker Ross Hannah.

The returning Blues hero has not played since picking up an injury in the pre-season opener at Runcorn Town on July 10 .

And McCarthy admits Hannah is unlikely to be risked in Chester's final friendly of the summer at home to Port Vale on Saturday (3pm).

But the Blues boss is hopeful the hitman will be able to join in full training on Monday in order to be in contention for the big kick-off at Solihull Moors on August 5.

McCarthy said: "Ross has had a good couple of days in training. He's not trained with our group but he’s come through training and didn't break down so he's at the next step.

"Is this (Port Vale) the time to throw him back into a game? It probably isn't but I know he'll want to play.

"He'll train on Monday, that might be the next step, but for now I might have to get the reins on him and say, 'you've played here before, the fans know you, you don't need to break the ice'.

"And it's not like he's a young lad. He's been around us and seen everything we have done tactically.

"Gary Lineker never scored goals in warm-up matches, did he? So Ross Hannah hasn't scored in pre-season but he can go and get load in that first month!"