Chester FC are anticipating their largest crowd in over three years when they welcome Wrexham to the Swansway Chester Stadium tomorrow night (7.45pm kick off).

Tomorrow's cross-border derby, which is to be televised live on BT Sport, is the first meeting between the two since Chester's reformation in 2010 that will not be subject to the much-criticised safe travel 'bubble' restrictions.

An all-ticket affair, the Blues are very hopeful of pushing past the 4,000 barrier for the first time since the visit of Wrexham on April 19, 2014, when a crowd of 4,326 were in attendance to watch a 0-0 draw between the Blues, then under the stewardship of Steve Burr, and the Dragons.

And despite the game being televised, the removal of the 'bubble' - where ticket-holding away fans had to be bused to and from the game under police escort - is expected to have a positive effect on the crowd.

Wrexham have sold out their 1,200 allocation and will take the away terrace and part of the Swettenham Chemists Stand.

The Red Insure Main Stand has sold out after a push on tickets on Monday, with limited tickets available in the Swettenham Chemists Stand remaining.

And with the Harry McNally Terrace expected to also be nearing capacity by tomorrow, Marcus Bignot's Chester side will certainly have plenty of backing from the home supporters as he bids to mastermind a famous derby victory.

Last season, Chester's home encounter with Wrexham attracted 3,961 fans to a feisty 1-1, while the 2015/16 clash between the rivals at Chester saw 3,741 witness a 3-2 success for the Blues.

The memorable late 2-1 win in 2014 was played out in front of 3,183 at the Deva.