Chester FC have added six more friendlies to their pre-season schedule.

Earlier today (Thursday) Chester announced they will be welcoming Walsall to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Saturday, July 22 (3pm kick-off).

And now the Blues have confirmed six further warm-up matches - all of which will be played away from home in the North West and in North Wales.

Chester will travel to Runcorn Town on Monday, July 10 (7.30pm kick-off) and then Flint Town United the following night, Tuesday, July 11 (7.30pm kick-off).

A busy week will continue with a trip to Hyde United on Thursday, July 13 (7.45pm kick-off).

The Blues will then make their way to Bala Town on Monday, July 17 (7.45pm kick-off), Altrincham on Tuesday, July 18 (7.45pm kick-off) and Witton Albion on Thursday, July 20 (7.30pm).

Another hectic day at the club has also brought the announcements that Wade Joyce and Evan Horwood have signed new contracts - and that the returning Nyal Bell has become Chester's second new signing of the summer.

Confirmed Chester FC pre-season friendlies

Runcorn Town (A), Monday, July 10, KO 7.30pm

Flint Town United (A), Tuesday, July 11, KO 7.30pm

Hyde United (A), Thursday, July 13, KO 7.45pm

Bala Town (A), Monday, July 17, KO 7.45pm

Altrincham (A), Tuesday, July 18, KO 7.45pm

Witton Albion (A), Thursday, July 20, KO 7.30pm

Walsall (H), Saturday, July 22, KO 3pm