Chester FC have added another pre-season friendly to their schedule.

The Blues will host League Two side Port Vale at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Saturday, July 29 (3pm kick-off), one week before the 2017/18 Vanarama National League season is due to commence.

The Valiants were relegated from League One at the end of this season and are set for a major rebuilding job under manager Michael Brown.

Blues boss Jon McCarthy was a much-loved figure at Vale Park during the mid 1990s, making over 100 appearances between 1995 and 1997 before a £1.5m switch to Birmingham City.

The Port Vale friendly takes Chester’s pre-season schedule up to eight.

Chester will travel to Runcorn Town on Monday, July 10 (7.30pm kick-off) and then Flint Town United the following night, Tuesday, July 11 (7.30pm).

A busy week will continue with a trip to Hyde United on Thursday, July 13 (7.45pm).

The Blues will then make their way to Bala Town on Monday, July 17 (7.45pm), Altrincham on Tuesday, July 18 (7.45pm) and Witton Albion on Thursday, July 20 (7.30pm).

The Blues then play host to League One side Walsall on Saturday, July 22 (3pm) before entertaining Vale a week later.