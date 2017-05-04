Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have announced their first friendly of the summer.

Chester will entertain League One outfit Walsall on Saturday, July 22 (3pm kick-off).

It means a swift return to the Exacta Stadium for Ian Sharps, Theo Vassell and Liam Roberts.

Sharps left his position as Blues boss Jon McCarthy's assistant in November to become Walsall's first-team coach.

Defender Vassell and goalkeeper Roberts spent the 2016-17 season on loan with Chester and have now returned to the Saddlers.

The confirmation of the pre-season clash is set to kick start another busy day at the Blues - with more friendlies to be announced.

Already this week Chester have announced their retained list, named Tom Shaw as their new player/assistant manager, signed Harry White, and handed new contracts to Ryan Astles, James Akintunde, Craig Mahon, Jordan Chapell and Liam Davies, as well youth team trio James Jones, Tom Crawford and Nathan Brown.