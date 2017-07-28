Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy is hopeful of soon completing a deal to sign a new goalkeeper to rival Alex Lynch for the number one jersey.

And McCarthy has confirmed that Lynch is likely to sit out Chester's final friendly of pre-season at home to Port Vale on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The 22-year-old missed last weekend's 2-1 home loss to Walsall after picking up a knock in the 3-2 defeat at Altricnham.

That allowed McCarthy to run the rule over Callum Preston, 21, and Peter Crook, 23.

Preston, who made one appearance for Stevenage last season, saved a first-half penalty while Crook, who left Harrogate Town after four seasons in the summer, played the whole of the second half.

McCarthy said: "It's been a need for a while (to bring another keeper in). The board have approved it to a level so I know what I've got to do.

"We're right on top of that but some elements are out of our control. We're decided, we have a little queue, and we've been happy with the people who have come in.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"Now it's about joining it all together and making one of those happen. We could have some information on that quickly and yet it could be the beginning of next week.

"We're quite clear on what to do on that situation, we feel we have solved that, but I can't say 'yes' in case it falls flat on its face."

Lynch will be keen to face McCarthy's former club Port Vale on Saturday. However, his boss could have other ideas.

"Alex has a slight niggle in his groin," said McCarthy.

"You've seen how he kicks (the ball), he tries to smash it miles. It's not anything too big, it doesn't cause him any problems down and around, but when he really kicks through a ball, he gets something, so I think it would be foolish to push him too far.

"I'll speak to him after training (on Friday) and see if there is anything still there.

"But there's something in me that doesn't want to aggravate that so I may have to hold him back because he will want to play against Port Vale."