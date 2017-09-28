Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC supporters won't be in the least bit surprised.

But Sam Hughes is making big strides at Leicester City.

The Blues academy graduate was on target for the Foxes last night in their Premier League International Cup opener.

The International Cup consists of 12 Premier League 2 teams and 12 under-23 sides from elite Academies across Europe.

And Hughes set Leicester on their way to a convincing 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin at the King Power Stadium.

The goal, a typically powerful header, was the 20-year-old defender's first for the Foxes' development team.

And after the game Hughes told LCFC TV that he is loving life at the 2016 Premier League champions.

He said: "It was always going to be different for me, coming from Chester.

"I've been adapting to the tactical side of it.

"I'm loving it here, I'm fortunate that I'm playing. I'll just keep putting in good performances and try to keep my place in the team."

Hughes signed for Chester when he was 15 and, after rising through the academy ranks, he went on to make 64 first-team appearances, scoring eight goals.

His performances last season led to a string of interest from outfits in the Premier League and the Championship.

But, after Barnsley had a bid rejected in January, Hughes made the move to Leicester in June .

It is understood the Blues will receive an initial fee in the region of £130,000 for his services.

But that fee, already a club record, could increase significantly if a number of clauses included in the deal are met.

After recovering from injury Hughes has been a regular for the Foxes' development side, playing in their 3-0 defeat at Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy last month.