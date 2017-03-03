Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two goals in the final 10 minutes saw Tranmere Rovers fight back to claim a 3-2 win despite a valiant Chester FC display.

Second-half strikes from substitutes Jay Harris, James Norwood and Andy Cook earned Rovers the spoils from a pulsating clash after James Alabi and Ryan Astles had put Chester in front at 1-0 and 2-1 respectively.

In front of the BT Sport cameras the game was a fine advert for National League football and Chester can feel hard done by not to have taken something.

Owing to injuries to captain Luke George and vice-captain Tom Shaw, Jon McCarthy was forced to shuffle his pack, as Elliott Durrell and Blaine Hudson both earned recalls, while Sam Hughes was handed the skipper's armband, believed to be the youngest to do so in the club's history.

Tranmere manager Mickey Mellon, meanwhile, opted to leave star strike duo Cook and Norwood on the bench, keeping faith with the partnership of Cole Stockton and Andy Mangan, while Adam Mekki came in in place of Jake Kirby.

Chester came out of the traps straightaway and were awarded a penalty just two minutes in when Evan Horwood was hauled down by Ritchie Sutton, although replays showed the tackle took place out of the box. Alabi did the rest from the spot.

While the home fans were in fine voice, and the game proceeded at a frenetic pace, there were worrying scenes developing on the Harry McNally Terrace as paramedics tended to a stricken fan who had collapsed and was later taken to hospital by ambulance.

On the pitch Tranmere looked to hit back and Stockton almost caught Alex Lynch out with a neat flick at the near post but the visitors, despite their possession, lacked incision in the final third in the opening half and Lynch wasn't called into action.

Despite being pegged back for long periods it was Chester who came closest to adding to their tally when Durrell curled a sublime 25-yard free kick over the wall, clipping the post on the stroke of half-time.

Tranmere looked to press from the restart and should have netted when Jeff Hughes' corner ball found Michael Ihiekwe but he couldn't steer a header on target from eight yards.

But they were level on 55 minutes when Harris' low effort beat Lynch and found the bottom corner, sending the Rovers fans into raptures.

But Chester didn't wilt and soaked up more Tranmere pressure before hitting the front again nine minutes later.

Ryan Lloyd's pinpoint corner ball found Astles who thumped a header past Scott Davies before reeling away in delight.

New signing Lucas Dawson was brought on shortly after to help provide some steel in midfield, replacing the hard-running Kane Richards.

Dawson showed some tidy touches but was guilty in giving the ball away 30 yards from goal in the build-up to Tranmere's leveller.

Liam Ridehalgh picked up the loose ball and curled an excellent cross to the far post where Norwood was on hand to nod home and restore parity.

Tranmere pushed for a winner and Sam Hughes had to be alert to produce a fine block to deny Norwood who was ready to pull the trigger after a searching right wing cross.

But Chester couldn't hold back the tide and Rovers had the lead for the first time on 88 minutes.

Chester failed to deal with a high ball and Adam Mekki laid off to Cook who, from 18 yards, lashed past a stranded Lynch to spark a pitch invasion from the away end.

A mammoth seven minutes of injury-time was added at the end of 90 minutes and the Blues pushed for a leveller with Dawson firing a 30-yard free kick over, but there was to be no heroics similar to that at Prenton Park, back in November, as Rovers held out for the points.

STAR MAN

Ryan Astles: A colossus at the back for much of the contest and capped an impressive display with a fine header to put Chester 2-1 up.

Chester: Lynch, Hughes (c), Hudson, Astles, Hunt, Durrell (Mahon 84), Joyce, Lloyd, Horwood (O'Brien 60), Richards (Dawson 67), Alabi. Subs: Roberts, Killock.

Goals: Alabi 2 (pen), Astles 64.

Tranmere: Davies, Vaughan, McNulty, Ihiekwe, Ridehalgh, Hughes, Maynard (Harris 7), Mekki, Sutton, Stockton (Cook 58), Mangan (Norwood 65). Subs: Turner, Jennings.

Bookings: Norwood, Harris.

Goals: Harris 55, Norwood 81, Cook 88.

Attendance: 3,696.

Referee: Antony Coggins.