Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC were undone by some questionable tactics and gamesmanship as Barrow AFC claimed a 2-1 win at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

Richie Bennett’s goal after 90 seconds and a Jordan Williams strike 15 minutes from time settled the tie, although Tom Shaw’s effort two minutes from time made for an intriguing final few minutes.

It was, though, a game ruined by plenty of injury feigning, poor challenges and gamesmanship by the visitors, aided by some incredibly weak refereeing.

Jon McCarthy made two changes to the side that won 1-0 away at Bromley on Saturday with Blaine Hudson coming in for Sam Hughes, who dropped to the bench after picking up a knock, while Evan Horwood came in wide on the left in place of Lucas Dawson as the Chester boss opted for his favoured 4-4-2 formation.

But any hopes of hitting the ground running against Barrow were quickly dashed when the Blues found themselves 1-0 down with just 90 seconds on the clock.

And it was two one-time Chester targets who did the damage as Jordan Williams threaded an inch-perfect pass through to Richie Bennett, who sprang the offside trap and stroked the ball past a stranded Alex Lynch from 12 yards to stun the hosts.

The Bluebirds were on the front foot and put the home side under plenty of pressure early doors with Bennett, Williams and Lyndon Meikle causing plenty of problems as a three-pronged attack.

It was, though, the referee, Peter Wright, who was setting the tone for the game.

Mr Wright’s overly officious manner stopped the game from flowing and whipped the Blues fans up into a rage from early on with a serious of poor decisions, not least the decision not to award even a free kick when Alex-Ray Harvey committed an ugly challenge on Elliott Durrell, a challenge that left the Chester midfielder in plenty of pain.

Barrow remained the aggressors and Williams saw a 20-yard curler well held by Lynch on 20 minutes.

But Chester grew in confidence and Kane Richards, impressive in the first half, forced a save from Jon Flatt in the Barrow goal with an effort from 18 yards after a mazy run.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

At the other end Ryan Astles had to produce a fine last-ditch challenge to deny Bennett after Theo Vassell had played himself into trouble on the right.

A fine, flowing Blues move almost paid dividends after the half hour mark when Horwood produced a fine pass from the left to find Durrell in space on the right and the diminutive winger unleashed a thunderous 30 yarder that Flatt managed to paw away to safety.

Barrow looked threatening going forward but Chester were causing problems on the break and Danny Livesey had to produce a fine tackle to block Johnny Hunt in the six-yard box after Richards had played a delightful ball through to him.

But the referee continued to take centre stage, failing to deal with some pretty embarrassing play acting by the Barrow players, resulting in a whopping five minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

The Blues emerged in sluggish fashion after the restart and found it difficult to make inroads into the Barrow defence, with James Alabi and Richards not benefiting from any quality service.

At the other end, Barrow weren’t causing too many problems, although Williams did fire a 25-yarder just over the top of Lynch’s crossbar.

The Blues thought they had a chance to level from the spot on the hour mark when Dan Rowe clumsily bundled Richards to the floor in the area, but just when everyone was expecting Mr Wright to point to the spot he waved away the calls for a spot kick, a decision that visibly enraged Chester boss McCarthy.

Former Chester striker Ross Hannah, leading scorer for the Blues last season, emerged from the bench on 64 minutes and almost made the game safe in the most spectacular fashion.

Hannah picked the ball up on the halfway line and spotted Lynch off his line, clipping a 45-yard effort that had the Chester keeper back peddling before managed to tip over at the last second.

But the visitors would double their advantage before too long in bizarre fashion.

There seemed little danger when Williams fired a somewhat tame effort at Lynch’s near post on 76 minutes but the ball squirmed underneath the Welshman’s body and trickled just over the line, delighting the travelling band of Barrow fans who had made the trek from Cumbria.

Barrow were comfortable and the Blues were lacking in incision and, sadly, quality.

Livesey saw a header from a corner on the right hacked off the line by Hunt as Barrow looked to kill the game off once and for all.

The Blues did set up an interesting finale when Durrell’s pass found Shaw in plenty of space and he made no mistake, lashing home from eight yards.

But they couldn’t muster an equaliser and Barrow managed to hang on to the points to keep their play-off bid on track while the Blues are still in search of the points to see them over the 50-point target set by McCarthy at the start of the season.

MATCH FILE

Chester: Lynch, Vassell (Joyce 90), Astles, Hudson, Hunt, Durrell, Shaw, Lloyd, Horwood (Dawson 68), Richards, Alabi. Subs: Roberts, Hughes, Waters.

Bookings:

Goals: Shaw 88.

Barrow: Flatt, Platt, Rowe, Livesey, Diarra, Hughes, Harvey (Wright 56), Turnbull, Bennett, Williams, Meikle (Hannah 64). Subs: Coughlin, Tuton, Effiong.

Bookings: Platt, Meikle, Williams.

Goals: Bennett 2, Williams 76.

Referee: Peter Wright.

Attendance: 1,501.

Star man: Ryan Astles.