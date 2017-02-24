Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Jon McCarthy speaks to press after 4-2 loss at Maidstone United Share this video Watch Next

Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy says he and his players have dealt with the horrors of last weekend's 4-2 loss at Maidstone United and are ready to arrest their losing streak at Southport tomorrow (3pm).

A woeful first half in Kent on Saturday saw Chester 4-0 down at the break as the Blues were caught cold from the first whistle at the Gallagher Stadium.

And McCarthy admitted the mood around the club had been flat on Monday as the squad were forced to watch and analyse what went wrong at Maidstone and insists it is ancient history and the only thing on the minds of staff and players is three points at Haig Avenue.

Said McCarthy: "It's done and our process was that on Monday the players had to watch it. They had to see it to be able to get rid of it.

"We've had the right reaction round the place and I didn't have anybody who didn't care about it. We have to accept responsibility for it but we can't dwell on it."

Struggling Southport parted company with former Chester boss Steve Burr earlier this month, replacing him with ex-Airbus UK Broughton manager Andy Preece.

The former Blackpool and Crystal Palace striker has overseen a defeat and a draw in his two games in charge and McCarthy hopes that his side can take advantage of the extra pressure placed on the shoulders of the Sandgrounders this weekend.

"I know Andy well and I like him," said the Chester boss.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Johnny Hunt speaks on return and possible new deal Share this video Watch Next

"When I was at a teacher at the college and he was manager of Northwich Victoria they were our partner club. We'd train at the same place and I got to know him well.

"I've always kept in touch so I'm really pleased for him and I know he has been waiting for a chance.

"They will look to this game and see us as an opportunity and will see this result as a key one if they are going to have a chance of avoiding the drop. It will be a massive game for them and they will have that desire and intensity but it also increases the pressure when you have to get that type of result.

"We have to exploit some of those weaknesses and be aware of of how quickly they will come at us."

McCarthy knows that no amount of talking can gloss over Chester's recent form, with four defeats on the bounce meaning the Blues have picked up just four points since the turn of the year.

But the Chester manager isn't too downbeat, just as he doesn't get too elated when things are going well on the pitch.

"The sooner we turn this round the more people will listen to me talk," he said.

"When we are in a bad patch then it doesn't really matter what I say. People are looking to twist it the other way and looking for every other angle and I know it. But when we are going well they will turn some stuff I haven't even thought of into good stuff and genius work by me. But I don't get too high when we do well and I don't get too low when things aren't going so well."