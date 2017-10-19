Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & Wirral League

The Chester & Wirral League representative side produced a magnificent performance to storm into the last 16 of the FA Inter-League Cup on Saturday.

The Cheshire League were the favourites for the first-round clash at Cammell Laird 1907’s North West Construction Stadium home.

But it was the Chester & Wirral League’s finest, managed by Vernon Keep, who ran out 6-3 winners after extra-time.

Their reward is a second-round showdown at home to the York Football League, who defeated the holders, the West Riding County Amateur League, 2-1 on Saturday.

(Image: Bryn Jackson Photography)

The date and venue for the clash have yet to be confirmed.

The Cheshire League took the lead three times in normal time on Saturday through one goal from Crewe FC’s Nathan Southern and two from Poynton’s Rick Tindell.

But on each occasion the Chester & Wirral League battled back with equalisers from Upton JFC’s Daniel Evans, Franklyn’s Bar’s Stephen Rothwell and Blacon Youth Reserves’ Paul Dowridge, whose 90th-minute strike took the tie to extra-time.

Rothwell and Evans then netted their second goals of the game before Blacon Youth Reserves’ Matt Jones rounded off the scoring in the 120th minute.

Chester & Wirral League

Cayzer Shield first-round action dominated the Chester & Wirral League programme on Saturday.

Cestrian Alex (Adie Gough 3, Matt Gilmore, Adam Grimes, Mark Black, Jamie Vietch, Josh Carey) cruised through with an 8-1 win at home to Rossmore Rangers.

Crossway (Paul Seddon 2, Bryan Mills, Gregg Campbell) edged a closer contest 4-3 at home to FC Duddon United (Thomas Christopher, Martin Fitzsimons, Andrew Woodward).

There were also victories for Hoole Youth, 6-2 at Princes Villa, and Ellesmere Port FC Reserves, 5-1 at home to Eastham Athletic.

But Helsby Reserves (Mouhab Hafsi 3, Victor Charles) and Hoole Rangers lost 6-4 at Beehive and 6-0 at St Saviours (Joe Burns 2, Mason Cartwright, Jack Shepherd, Jack McLeod, Eddie Pache) respectively.

Helsby’s first team won 5-0 at home to Ellesmere Port FC in Section A of the Dee 106 League Cup with goals from hat-trick hero Reece Dwyer, Josh Archer and Kurt Mulchrone.

Three matches took place in Tarvin Precision Vets Division Two.

It finished 3-3 between Frodsham Park and Ashton (Mark Wilson 2, Matt Edwards), Upton went down 6-2 at Higher Bebington Kelma (Martin Wild 2, Gregg Beasley 2, John Moulton, OG), while Nags Head Bunbury (Richard Moss) drew 1-1 at home to Tarvin AFC (Sean O’Rourke).

Cheshire FA Amateur Cup

Chester Nomads will travel to Congleton VR in the third round of the Cheshire FA Amateur Cup after winning their last-32 tie at Cheadle Town Reserves 3-2 on Saturday.

Mitch Mowatt, Jack Delgado and Sam Manton got the goals for an impressive Nomads side that was boosted by the return of key players from injury.

Upton AA crashed out after going down 5-1 at West Cheshire League Division One rivals Heswall.

But the outcome could well have been different had they managed to convert their early dominance into further goals.

Instead, Upton had to settle for a single strike from Aaron Hinchcliffe, and after Heswall took an undeserved lead into half-time, they lost their way after the break.

Newton Athletic’s run is over.

The Chester & Wirral League outfit lost their second-round tie at Witton Albion Reserves 2-1 in spite of a Ben Woodman strike.

Meanwhile, Chester Nomads Reserves (George Jones) lost their big West Cheshire League Division Three clash at home to Mersey Royal 2-1.

Chester & District Sunday League

Mike Hall hit a hat-trick before Alex West netted a late winner for Axis United in their 4-3 home victory over FC Hickory’s in Chester & District Sunday League Concorde Trophies Section A.

Goals from Jack Gittins, Jonny Lawrence and Lee Herring had seemingly earned Hickory’s a point.

Westminster took over top spot with a 6-0 home success over St Theresa’s given to them by Carl Frost (2), Richard McQuade (2), Phil Coffin and Carl Hodges.

Table-topping Castrol SC won 4-0 at home to Tarvin Rex to make it eight wins from eight in Section B.

Sam Moore (2), who already has 15 goals for the season, Tom Douglas and Kris Jones did the damage for Castrol, whose lead at the summit remains at seven points after nearest rivals Border BA triumphed 7-3 at Waverton.

Joey Waters (2), Kevin McGovern, Scott Gibbons. Tommy Booth, Tom Shone and Kurt Hall shared the strikes for Border with Adam Hughes (2) and Josh Leach offering Waverton’s replies.

Aaron Rowlands fired three goals, Niall Peaker two, and Danny McLaughlin and Charlie Oxley one each as Handbridge Lions moved up to fourth with a 7-2 victory at home to Upton Youth Centre, who reduced the arrears through a Dean Ratcliffe free kick and a Paul Davies effort.

First-half goals from Dale Harris (2), Alec Hutchinson and Tom Fowlie fired Custom House to a 4-0 win at Travellers Rest.

Josh Wilderspin netted a 25-yard screamer for Dee Rangers in their 3-1 success at AFC Tattenhall.

Craig Davies (pen) and Lewis Bishop were also on target for Rangers with Collen Mutete notching Tattenhall’s consolation.

Chester & District FA Sunday Cup

Last season’s runners-up FC Blacon moved into the second round of the Chester & District FA Whitchurch Sports Sunday Cup with a 2-0 triumph at home to Spital Vaults.

Josh Taylor-Pogue and veteran Andy Bale got the goals for Blacon, who lost the 2016-17 final to Waggon & Horses.

Waggon were one of three Chester & District Sunday League sides in Cheshire FA Sunday Cup second-round action at the weekend.

The Blacon side showed their class to win 3-2 at unbeaten and much fancied East Cheshire outfit Farmers.

Joe Henry, James Henry and Danny Davies netted for Waggon, who will travel to FC SK in round three.

Holdi and The Cat exited the competition.

Holdi (John Davies-Patrick) lost 10-1 at Mid Cheshire side Pockets while Cat (Jamie Easton) went down 3-1 at home to Stockport team Cale Green.

Cheshire League

Alex Hughes scored twice as Malpas made it back-to-back wins in the Cheshire League Premier Division on Saturday with a 2-1 triumph at Billinge.

But Deva Athletic lost 4-2 at Lostock Gralam in Division One.

Tarporley Victoria moved up to seventh in Division Two with a 3-0 win at home to Winstanley Warriors given to them by goals from Sam Lloyd (2) and Tom Kershaw.

Man-of-the-match Adam Stening was on target for Blacon Youth in their 1-1 draw at Grappenhall Sports.