It was only 24 hours ago that I was writing it was time to move on from the derby.

But there's no chance of that just yet.

Not with the news that Chester FC have been charged with failing to control their players at the end of Saturday's 1-1 Lookers Vauxhall Stadium draw.

We asked Blues chief executive Mark Maguire whether the club will appeal against the charge.

We now wait with bated breath to see if Wrexham also get charged by the Welsh FA...

Just the one

There was some suggestion on Saturday that Chester captain Luke George could be facing an extended ban after being sent off for two bookable offences against the Dragons.

That was because George was hit with a six-game suspension earlier in the season after the FA found him guilty of violent conduct.

But the FA have confirmed the midfielder will miss just the one match - Saturday's trip to top-five rivals Dover Athletic.

Blues boss Jon McCarthy said: "Luke is a strong player and that's a huge blow because I know how I want to set up against them (Dover)."

Ground-breaking

This week marks 25 years since ground was first broken on Bumpers Lane, firing the starter's pistol on construction of the Deva Stadium.

Our Chester reporter Dave Powell has dipped into the history books to tell the tale of the saga...

Paul Futcher fund

The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) has announced the launch of the 'Paul Futcher Fund' in an attempt to raise awareness of skin cancer.

Following the death of the former Chester defender in November, the PFA has partnered with the UK's leading skin cancer charity, Melanoma UK, to provide support to clubs across the country.

PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor commented: "We are very pleased to support the foundation of the 'Paul Futcher Fund' to raise awareness of skin cancer and out with the UK's leading skin cancer charity, Melanoma UK.

"It is hoped that all clubs will be visited to give advice to all our players on the dangers of this cancer and how to check for irregularities.

"To do this in Paul's name, in memory of one of our finest members, makes it even more special and poignant to get the important safeguarding message across."

Gillian Nuttall, CEO of Melanoma UK, added: "We were deeply saddened by the passing of Paul, who gave everything to the clubs he played for and managed.

"Melanoma is a cruel disease which takes far too many people from us each year.

"We're delighted to be partnering with the PFA to help raise awareness with football players and all those involved with the sport.

"It's important that players are aware of the dangers of not protecting themselves and learn how to check themselves regularly."

Futcher, who made 763 senior career appearances, battled cancer after innovative treatments in melanoma failed to combat the disease.

Melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer, is on the increase in the UK with over 14,000 cases diagnosed in 2015, leading to 2,200 deaths.

Clubs can get involved by contacting the PFA or by contacting Melanoma UK on 0808 171 2455 or gillian.nuttall@melanomauk.org.uk