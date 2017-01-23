Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC 's televised home clash with Tranmere Rovers will now be played on a Friday night.

The Blues had been due to face Mickey Mellon's promotion-chasing Rovers at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Saturday, March 4 (12.15pm) with the game shown live on BT Sport.

The clash has now been moved to the night before (7.45pm kick off), but will remain televised by the broadcaster.

BT Sport are showing two live games in March with promotion-chasing Lincoln City's home clash with Forest Green Rovers set for Saturday, March 25 (12.15pm).

Chester, who will receive a welcome financial boost as a result of the coverage, will also be on BT Sport on Saturday, February 11 (12.15pm) when they host Gateshead.

The last time Chester faced Tranmere Rovers was back in November when Ryan Astles salvaged a last-gasp point for the Blues in a 2-2 draw at Prenton Park.