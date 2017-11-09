Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & Wirral League

It was a cup dominated fixture list for the Chester & Wirral League on Saturday.

Cestrian Alex were the stars of the show as they won 3-1 at home to West Cheshire League outfit Chester Nomads Reserves in the third round of the Chester & District FA Challenge Cup.

Mark Blake, Adam Crimes and Jamie Veitch were Cestrian’s goal heroes with Jonny Lee’s efforts for Nomads nothing more than a consolation.

Upton JFC also caused a shock as they recorded a 4-2 victory at top-flight MBNA.

Joe Williams (2), Tom Berry and man-of-the-match Max Champion did the damage.

Super-sub Liam Bradley bagged a brace as holders Newton Athletic booked their place in the last four with a hard-fought 4-3 success at home to Blacon Youth Reserves.

(Image: Bryn Jackson Photography)

Lewis Davenport and Mike McIntyre were also on target as Newton battled back from 2-0 down.

Completing the semi-final line-up are Clubbies (Liam McGovern 3, Kevin McGovern, Ash Reid, Jake Johnson) after they won 6-3 at a spirited Malpas Reserves (Tom Ellis 2, Del Amson) side who had restored parity after falling three goals behind.

In the Runcorn District FA Cup, Helsby progressed with a 2-1 triumph at home to Hatton Albion.

But Orange Athletic (Chris Edge) went down by the same scoreline at Royal Rangers.

Upton JFC (Phil Cordell, Ben Whalley, Stuart Cossins, Paul Ireland) were 4-2 winners at home to Ashton (Mark Wilson 2) in the Doug Johnson Memorial Trophy first round.

Four second-round ties also took place.

Avenue (Danny Edwards, Lee Gibson, Kev Duffy, Paul Lacy, Chris Taylor, Nick Scholes) won 6-1 at home to Crossway (Danny Brown) while Blacon Youth (Jamie Rogers 2, John Heap) ran out 3-1 winners at home to Higher Bebington Kelma (John Morris).

(Image: Bryn Jackson Photography)

That scoreline was replicated by Frodsham Park (Wayne Clarke, Dave Swain 2) at Dee Rangers whereas Mostyn settled for a 2-1 at home to Ellesmere Port Town (Luke Guest).

Shotton Steel triumphed 6-2 at Nags Head Bunbury (Dave Thomson, Ian Adkins).

Injury ravaged Hartford Vets were unable to field a side at Mersey Royal Vets, who as a result were given a bye.

Two league matches were played.

In the Queensferry Sports Premier Division, Higher Bebington Kelma (James Harsden) moved up to fourth with a 1-0 success at home to Franklyn’s.

And in Link Up Division Two, Karl Rixham (2), Danny Gleavin and a Taylor Owen wonder goal fired Hoole Youth to a 4-1 victory at Saughall Colts.

(Image: Bryn Jackson Photography)

The previous evening, two fixtures took place in the Friday Night 11s Division.

Travs (Sam Lloyd 3) beat Waverton (James Mottershead) 3-1 while Ashton Phoenix (Dean Ratcliffe 3, Jack Roberts, OG) edged out Chester Lions (Tim Chan 2, Rhys Jones) 5-3.

Earlier in the week, on the new £700,000 facility at Blacon High School, Newton Athletic swept aside Cestrian Legends 7-0 and impressive AFC Chester overcame new boys M&S Bank 10-1 in the all-new Monday Night 11s Chester Division.

Over in Ellesmere Port, there were comfortable wins for West Kirby (Nick Garcia 3, Jack Darlington, Sam Walton, OG), 6-0 against West Kirby United, and Tranmere Rovers In The Community (Ellis Williams 3, Lewis Cooper, Lewis Whitley), 5-1 against Ship Argyle (Shaun McGonacle).

Meanwhile, The Chester & Wirral League will welcome the York League to Cammell Laird FC on Saturday, December 9 (3pm) in the last 16 of the FA Inter-League Cup.

It is reward for their stunning first-round victory over the Cheshire League.

Cheshire League

It took them a little while, as they got their strongest side back on the pitch, but Blacon Youth are well and truly at home in the Cheshire League.

Last season’s Chester & Wirral League champions stretched their unbeaten run in Division Two to six matches with a 4-0 win at home to Orford on Saturday.

Joe Henry (2), Harley Bennion and Kieran Ball shared the strikes for Blacon, who controlled the first half despite having the conditions against them, before making their dominance count in the second, also overcoming the loss of a player to a red card after tempers flared between the teams.

Liam Mackin was the man of the match.

Tarporley Victoria’s improved form took a hit when they went down 1-0 at home to promotion-pushing Unicorn Athletic.

Joe Marley was named the man of the match for Vics, who will feel they did enough to earn a share of the spoils.

Deva Athletic drew 1-1 at home to fellow high-flyers Styal in Division One.

Malpas returned to winning ways in the Premier Division with a 2-0 triumph at Eagle Sports.

Stuart Dicksen and Alex Hughes got the goals for Malpas, who host Rudheath Social this Saturday.

Deva head to AFC Macclesfield while Tarporley make their way to Broadheath Central.

Blacon are in J A Walton Challenge Cup action at Daten.

Chester & District Sunday League

Custom House moved up to fourth in Chester & District Sunday Section B with a 6-1 success at Dee Rangers.

Andy Hornsby hit a hat-trick with Dale Harris (2) and David Tasker also on target for the high flyers.

Dewi Adamson reduced the arrears.

Holdi are also on the up after a 65th-minute strike from Will Campbell secured a 1-0 success at Travellers Rest.

Second-placed Border BA cruised into the Bill Gresty Memorial Trophy semi-finals with a 10-1 triumph at home to AFC Tattenhall.

Grabbing the goals for Border were Warren Kelly (4), Tommy Booth (2), Declan McHugh (2) and Scott Beech (2) with Dayonte James netting a consolation for Tattenhall.

Four league teams were in Chester & District FA Sunday Cup second-round action.

Last season’s runners-up FC Blacon ran out 4-1 winners at Axis United thanks to Josh Taylor-Pogue, Lee Bennion and Sam Davies (2).

Elliot Pryce gave the final scoreline a more respectable look.

St Theresa’s also progressed with a 2-0 victory at Handbridge Lions given to them by Jamie Craven’s brace.

Cheshire FA Amateur Cup

Chester Nomads’ Cheshire FA Amateur Cup run came to an end as they were beaten 2-1 at Congleton Vale after extra-time.

Louis Moss’s goal for Chester had taken the third-round tie to the additional 30 minutes.

Nomads will look to bounce back this Saturday when they travel to Rainhill Town in West Cheshire League Division One.

Upton AA, who are two places below their neighbours in 13th, also return to action.

Todd Reid’s team entertain Marshalls.