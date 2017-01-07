Key Events
Chester up to ninth
Blues move up in the National League.
Hughes news
Get in
A great three points
Full time: Braintree 1 Chester 2
A James Alabi brace earns the spoils for Chester.
Chance goes begging
A deep ball finds Twardek at the far post but he can’t connect, thankfully.
Added time
Four minutes here in Essex.
Just over!
Alabi is up for this now. Fires a 25 yard effort inches over the bar.
Braintree sub
Chez Isaac off, Joe Maybanks on - 86 mins.
Chester sub
Durrell off, Wade Joyce on - 86 mins
Great finish
A break from the Blues sees Shaw thread a square ball to Alabi who rifles home from 10 yards. Great finish and a great second half for Chester.
GOAL! Braintree 1 Chester 2
James Alabi - 85 minutes
Lynch equal to it
Chester keeper saves a low effort from Twardek from 20 yards.
Braintree lifting it
Some signs of danger now from the home side as they start to press the Blues.
Well saved
Lynch alert to push a Henshall effort from distance out for a corner.
Fired over
Henshall blasts over from 20 yards for Braintree.
Cleared
Braintree clear after a melee in the box.
And again
Richards sees a header deflect out.
Chester corner
Well won by Alabi.
Another Iron change
Corne off, Harry Lee on. 78 minutes.
Much better
Chester vastly improved this half. Quick to the second ball and more desire.
Fired wide
A great Blues break sees Durrell set free on the left and the winger advances but sees his effort flash across the face of goal and wide.
Blazed over
Sam Corne tries a speculative effort from 25 yards but it flies way over. Still 1-1.
Braintree sub
Cheek off, Alex Henshall on. 70
Cleared
Braintree get the danger clear but Blues keep pressing.
Corner. So close
Durrell’s short ball hit first time by Shaw. Out for a corner.
Chester free kick
Superb strength from Alabi to outmuscle Okimo. Just on the edge of the area near the touchline.
Get in!
Great ball in from Richards and Alabi steals in to nod past Beasant at the front post.
GOAL! Braintree 1 Chester 1
James Alabi - 61 minutes