Key Events

Chester up to ninth

Blues move up in the National League.

Hughes news

Get in

A great three points

KEY EVENT

Full time: Braintree 1 Chester 2

A James Alabi brace earns the spoils for Chester.

Chance goes begging

A deep ball finds Twardek at the far post but he can’t connect, thankfully.

What Jim said...

Added time

Four minutes here in Essex.

Just over!

Alabi is up for this now. Fires a 25 yard effort inches over the bar.

Braintree sub

Chez Isaac off, Joe Maybanks on - 86 mins.

Chester sub

Durrell off, Wade Joyce on - 86 mins

Great finish

A break from the Blues sees Shaw thread a square ball to Alabi who rifles home from 10 yards. Great finish and a great second half for Chester.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Braintree 1 Chester 2

James Alabi - 85 minutes

Lynch equal to it

Chester keeper saves a low effort from Twardek from 20 yards.

Braintree lifting it

Some signs of danger now from the home side as they start to press the Blues.

Well saved

Lynch alert to push a Henshall effort from distance out for a corner.

Fired over

Henshall blasts over from 20 yards for Braintree.

Cleared

Braintree clear after a melee in the box.

And again

Richards sees a header deflect out.

Chester corner

Well won by Alabi.

Another Iron change

Corne off, Harry Lee on. 78 minutes.

Much better

Chester vastly improved this half. Quick to the second ball and more desire.

Fired wide

A great Blues break sees Durrell set free on the left and the winger advances but sees his effort flash across the face of goal and wide.

Blazed over

Sam Corne tries a speculative effort from 25 yards but it flies way over. Still 1-1.

Braintree sub

Cheek off, Alex Henshall on. 70

Cleared

Braintree get the danger clear but Blues keep pressing.

Corner. So close

Durrell’s short ball hit first time by Shaw. Out for a corner.

Chester free kick

Superb strength from Alabi to outmuscle Okimo. Just on the edge of the area near the touchline.

Get in!

Great ball in from Richards and Alabi steals in to nod past Beasant at the front post.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Braintree 1 Chester 1

James Alabi - 61 minutes