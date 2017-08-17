Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & Wirral League

Paul Butler will top the bill at the Liverpool Echo Arena next month in his first fight since signing to Eddie Hearn.

But on Saturday the Chester-born boxer’s focus was on helping his amateur football side make a flying start to the new Chester & Wirral League campaign.

And that’s exactly what Butler did as he scored in Sutton Athletic’s 3-0 Premier Division success at AFC Essar.

Connor Doyle and Daniel Higginson were also on target as Sutton, last season’s Division Two winners, swept aside the Division One champions.

It was a bad start for Ellesmere Port as they lost 6-0 at home to Franklyn’s.

Port (Niall Evans, Matty Kehoe, Mason Cartwright) were then edged out 4-3 at Shaftesbury Youth (Danny Whitehead, Don Hodson, Lee Griffiths, Jay Drayton) on Monday night

Joe Williams was in sensational first-match form as he hit six goals in Upton JFC’s 9-3 victory at Blacon Youth Club Reserves in Olympic Trophies Division One on Saturday.

Danny Evans also netted a hat-trick for Upton with Lewis Coppack, Jon Gorman and Jake Dean reducing the arrears for Blacon.

Clubbies AFC (Mikey Edwards 4, Liam McGovern 2, Tommy Booth, Matty Roberts, OG) also had their shooting boots on as they won 9-4 at home to Helsby Reserves (Amine Hafsi, Mouhab Hafsi, Curtis Clarke, OG).

Elton Athletic (John Horton 3, Adam Hall) were 4-3 winners at home to FC UBER (Luke Reece, Allen Jones, Rich Evans) while Chester Nomads 3rds (Jon Roberts, Sam Jones) triumphed 2-1 at home to Hoole Rangers (Adam Roper).

Chester Argyle (John Malloy, Joe Shelton) lost 3-2 at Princes Villa.

Elton (Hall 3, Joe Robinson, Joel Rogers, Mike Gibbons, Jack Horton, Don Horton, Aaron Bravender) made it two wins from two on Monday night with a 9-3 success at Helsby (Hafsi, Dave Payas, Clarke).

Clubbies (Jake Johnson, Edwards, Booth) and Chester Nomads (Jordan Jones, Callum Bowness, Matt Petts) also maintained their perfect starts with 3-1 and 3-2 victories away to Hoole (Ally Thompson) and Princes Villa (Cal Glover, Huw Douthwaite) respectively.

Cestrian Alex (Niall Peaker, Adie Gough, Tom Richardson) kicked off their campaign with a 3-3 draw at home to Blacon (James Lloyd, Trey Lattie, Dean Disley).

Chester Argyle (Andrew Merner) went down 6-1 at St Saviours (Tom Hockley, Jack Sheppard, Calum Wynne, Lewis Bishop, Joey Burns, Liam Wall).

Jim Huxley got the only goal of the game as Malpas Reserves won 1-0 at home to Hoole Youth in their Link Up Division Two opener on Saturday.

Upton Bears Paw (Joe Yates, Luke Williamson) got up and running with a 2-1 triumph at FC Duddon United (Stuart Johnson).

Orange Athletic (Dave Jacks 2, Tony Burden, John Webster) also started as they mean to go on with a 4-2 win at home to Princes Villa Reserves (Charlie Ackers 2).

Saughall Colts (Ashley Alman) lost 2-1 at Beehive (Peter McAteer, Tyler Gratton) while Eastham Athletic (Lewis Stephenson, Dan Piggott) and Rossmore Rangers (Rob Greenway, Terry Watts) played out a 2-2 draw.

On Monday, Upton Bears Paw (Chris McCaffrey) were beaten 2-1 at Ellesmere Port Reserves (Danny Hale pen, Phil Loughran).

Four more matches were staged on Wednesday with Crossway (Bryan Mills, Greg Campbell) kicking off their campaign with a 2-0 victory at Eastham.

Ellesmere Port Reserves (Josh Forster 3, Joe Brown, Chris Kelly) won 5-0 at home to Beehive while Orange Athletic (Jacks) went down 4-1 at home to Rossmore (Greg Davidson, James Curtis, Aaron Stockton 2).

Princes Villa Reserves (Josh Leadsham, Ackers) were 2-1 winners at home to Rockville (Danny Allen).

West Cheshire League

Chester Nomads got their West Cheshire League Division One season off to a bang on Friday night.

Ryan Trousdale and Charlie Mann fired Nomads into a 2-0 half-time lead in their home clash with Richmond Raith Rovers.

But, while Lee Healey halved the arrears after the restart, that proved to be the end of the scoring as Nomads won 2-1.

The following afternoon Upton AA went down to a 2-0 defeat at Maghull.

But the outcome could well have been different had Upton not lost Chris Dunning to a contentious red card after just 11 minutes of the match.

Despite the dismissal, Todd Reid’s side carved out plenty of chances in the first half.

It therefore came against the run of play when Steve Williams slotted past Adam Bedford in the 32nd minute.

After Maghull hit the post through Joe Conchie, Bedford’s opposite number, Dave Parkinson, had to be alert on two occasions, while Lee Guirado was also foiled by a last-ditch tackle.

But there was no way back for Upton after Williams superbly set up substitute Oliver Cooke to complete the scoring late on.

Upton then drew 1-1 at home to Vauxhall Motors on Wednesday with Paul Sweeney getting their goal.

Chester Nomads drew 0-0 at Neston Nomads on the same night.

Meanwhile, Chester Nomads Reserves ran out 4-0 winners at home to Ellesmere Port Town Reserves in Division Three on Monday.

Gareth Ashbrook, Michael Jeffs, George Jones and Charlie Mann did the damage for Nomads, who had drawn 1-1 at Wirral SB on Saturday.

Jeffs broke the deadlock.

Cheshire League

Promoted Deva Athletic have made the perfect start to the Cheshire League Division One season.

They followed their opening night win at FC St Helens, secured by a David Forbes brace, with another 2-1 triumph, this time at Golborne Sports on Tuesday.

Thomas Craig and Kay Nkonde shared the strikes.

Malpas lost 4-1 at Wythenshawe Town on Saturday, with Alex Hughes reducing the arrears in a match that was closer than the final scoreline suggests, and then 1-0 at Congleton VR on Wednesday.

Malpas had started the Premier Division campaign with a 5-4 home defeat to Crewe FC.

Stuart Dicken, Oliver Hailes, Hughes and Lee Parry were on target for Malpas, who finished a thrilling game with nine men.

New boys Blacon Youth picked up their first three points of the Division Two season with a 3-1 victory at home to St Helens Town Reserves on Wednesday.

Joe Henry bagged a brace for the Black and White, who also benefited from an own goal.

Blacon had kicked off the campaign with an action-packed 5-5 draw at Moore United.

Daniel Davies, Harley Bennion (2), Omar Ramo and Mike Murray got their goals.

Relgated Tarporley Victoria (Daniel Ball 2) lost 4-2 at home to Cuddington on the opening night before losing 1-0 at home to Grappenhall Sports on Tuesday.