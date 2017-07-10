Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC fans may have been delighted with their club’s summer transfer business but one bookmaker has shortened their odds for relegation from the National League.

Ross Hannah, Kingsley James, Paul Turnbull, John McCombe, Harry White, Lathaniel Rowe-Turner and Nyal Bell have all arrived at Chester over the summer and it is hard to argue that the current squad looks a stronger one than last season.

Sam Hughes left for Leicester City and James Alabi has signed for Tranmere Rovers and were both offered deals by the Blues, mostly to ensure appropriate compensation. Their exits were anticipated.

Online betting firm Betfair, in the wake of Tranmere’s announcment of the capture of striker Alabi, have shortened Chester’s odds to finish in the bottom four from 15/8 to 11/8, and think the Blues are facing the dreaded drop this season.

Chester haven’t won at home since December, this is a fact. But their summer recruitment has been one of the most impressive since their reformation and manager Jon McCarthy and the squad certainly have higher expectations.

Here’s hoping the bookies are well wide of the mark on this one.