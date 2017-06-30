Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Not a week has gone by this summer without another player making the step up from the non-league top flight to the Football League.

It just goes to show the talent that is on offer in the Vanarama National League.

But Chester FC won't miss coming up against the man who kicks off our latest look at the comings and goings from around the division.

Solihull Moors

Omari Sterling-James has signed for Mansfield Town. You'll remember him from his devastating displays against Chester at Christmas, particularly at Damson Park on Boxing Day .

But what you might not know is that Blues boss Jon McCarthy was, at one stage this summer, looking into the potential of signing the attacker.

But Sterling-James has now joined the Stags, whose manager Steve Evans has said that the League Two outfit did not pay a transfer fee due to an 'admin error'. Solihull have hit back at that claim .

Moors have also been busy bringing players in, most notably ex-Birmingham City hero Darren Carter following his departure from promoted Forest Green Rovers, as well as fellow midfielder Tom Tonks from Stourbridge.

Tranmere Rovers

Rovers, who were beaten in last season's play-off final by Forest Green, have signed 22-year-old striker George Waring on a two-year contract following his release from Stoke City.

Waring, who played under Tranmere boss Micky Mellon when he was in charge at Shrewsbury Town, is Chester-born and used to attend Helsby High School.

Meanwhile, defender Lee Vaughan has left Rovers for Kidderminster Harriers.

Aldershot Town

Aldershot have signed a 15-year-old.

Midfielder Charlie Dawkins, a lifelong Shots fan and son of club sponsor Ian Dawkins, is currently a member of the Chelsea academy.

But he will now also join Aldershot's first-team squad according to manager Gary Waddock, who said: "He is one for the future, somebody who I hope will stay here for many years to come, but he will also be a vital member of my squad this season."

Kundai Benyu, who was on loan at the Shots last season, has moved to Celtic from Ipswich Town.

Dover Athletic

You may well remember that Ricky Miller, last season's Vanarama National League player of the year after an incredible, goal-laden campaign, joined Peterborough United earlier this summer.

But the prolific striker will miss the start of the League One season after being hit with six-game for biting an opponent in Dover's league clash at Guiseley in March.

Miller, who denied the original charge and requested a personal hearing, said: "I would just like to take this opportunity to put into a bit of context the six-match ban that I have received from the Football Association relating to an incident while playing for Dover Athletic at the back end of last season.

"Whilst I apologise for my actions, I was in a situation in which I was struggling to breathe. I was being held in a head lock by an opponent for six seconds, and felt it was my only option to get out of it which was acknowledged by the Football Association when the ban was reduced.

"It is important to put the incident into a bit of context because I am aware without knowing the full story, people can make judgements, which are not accurate."

Dover, meanwhile, have made three more additions to their new-look squad: Forward Tobi Sho-Silva from Bromley, former Newport County frontman Ryan Bird, and left-back Femi Ilesanmi from Boreham Wood.

Boreham Wood , meanwhile, have snapped up Barnsley striker Bradley Ash on a season-long loan, while Bromley have moved to replace Sho-Silva with Brett Williams from Torquay United , who have sealed deals for York City midfielder Yan Klukowski and Cheltenham Town left-back Liam Davis, but have lost captain Aman Verma to Tamworth.

Barrow AFC

He was having a moan earlier this week that clubs like Chester were making it harder for him to make signings . However, that has not stopped Barrow boss Paul Cox from swooping for AFC Wimbledon winger David Fitzpatrick.

The Cumbrians have more money to spend after the sale of full-back Nick Anderton to League One new boys Blackpool for around £100,000.

AFC Fylde

The Vanarama National League North champions have been busy this summer.

And this week Dave Challinor further bolstered his squad with the capture of Kidderminster full-back Josh Ezewele and goalkeeper Jay Lynch from Salford City.

Macclesfield Town

The Silkmen have found a replacement for Blues new boy Andy Halls .

They have signed the experienced Keith Lowe from Kidderminster.

Best of the rest

Sutton United have lost some important players, most recently striker Maxime Biamou to Coventry City. They have, however, strengthened their midfield with the arrival of Simon Walton from Guiseley , who are in process of agreeing a fee for North Ferriby United forward Reece Thompson.

Former Bradford City and Watford winger Mark Yeates has joined Eastleigh on a two-year contract while Wycombe Wanderers wideman Myles Weston has winged his way to Ebbsfleet United .

Gateshead have moved for Merthyr Town's former Wales non-league international defender Scott Barrow while Maidenhead United have secured the services of Stevenage strike Jake Hyde and Braintree Town centre-back Jake Goodman.

Woking have also made a double swoop, in the shape of Dagenham & Redbridge right-back Josh Staunton and Crawley Town winger Jason Banton.

And midfielder Josh Hare has joined Maidstone United from Eastbourne Borough.