Blaine Hudson is determined he and his Chester FC teammates don't let a season that promised so much disappear into thin air.

Chester, despite a superb performance and almost total dominance, were sucker-punched by two late goals to lose 3-2 at high-flying Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday, leaving their National League play-off bid hanging by the thinnest of threads.

The 25-year-old cut a bitterly disappointed figure following the loss at Victoria Road on Saturday, a result that means that Chester have won just once in their last eight games.

And Hudson says that the Blues must rally and make a fist of it for the remainder of the campaign.

"To come to Dagenham and play like that, they were supposed to be running over people like us, it just shows how far we have come in a short space of time," said the former Wrexham, Cambridge United and Welling United defender.

"But we can't just stop now. Even if it's not getting in to the play-offs, which is a long shout now, we have just got to keep learning about each other and being a team that people respect in this league and keep building on that.

"The gaffer has been spot on and we are always prepared and we never toss anything off, we're ready for every game.

WATCH: Evan Horwood on Dagenham defeat

"Results were going for us earlier on but their not now, it's just really frustrating."

Chester were excellent for 85 minutes against the Daggers and looked to be heading for three points that would have kept them within six points of the top five.

But two late goals broke Blues hearts and made for long, miserable trip back north following the final whistle.

Said Hudson: "We were cruising, I didn't think they had anything and I thought they were gone. And then it goes to 10 men, but even then Alabi is running people ragged. I thought he was outstanding again.

"But again, it's three goals conceded. We have got to stop doing then, get a bit more ruthless and get a bit tougher and realise where we are in the league.

"First half me and Ryan (Astles) didn't have much to do, standing on the halfway line putting balls across the pitch to chants of 'oohs' and 'ahhs', it's just frustrating. We put a shift in, worked our balls off and didn't get a result again."

Chester are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Gateshead to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium (12.15pm) for a clash that will be screened live on BT Sport.