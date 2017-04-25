Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & Wirral League

Blacon Youth’s bid to win the quadruple is on!

On Monday night they beat Clubbies 5-1 in the Roodee Web Designs Tom Gerraghty Memorial Trophy semi-finals.

It means Blacon, for whom Sam Henry (3), Daniel Davies and Tom George got the goals, have now reached the finals of the three competitions they have entered this season.

Their opponents in the Tom Gerraghty Memorial Trophy showpiece will be Franklyn’s, who defeated Christleton Celtic 3-0.

The teams will also go head-to-head in the Dee 106.3 League Cup final.

Blacon had kept their Queensferry Sports Premier Division title hopes alive on Saturday with a 4-1 win at home to Ellesmere Port Town Reserves (Connor Bagley) thanks to another hat-trick from Henry and another goal for Davies.

Henry was also the hero last Wednesday when he netted late on to secure a vital 1-0 victory at home to Christleton and spark scenes of wild celebrations on the Cairns Crescent sidelines.

The double victory left Blacon three points behind table-topping Birkenhead Town going into tomorrow's (Wednesday) home clash against Chester Nomads.

(Photo: Bryn Jackson Photography)

Elsewhere on Saturday, Christleton (George Pulford 2, Jim Reece) drew 3-3 at home to Lodge Bar (Joe Muir 2, Tom Senior).

In Olympic Trophies Division One, Elton Athletic (Adam Hall, Jack Owen) drew 2-2 at home to Cestrian Alex (Adie Gough, Mark Blake), who finish their season at home to second-placed AFC ESSAR this Saturday.

ESSAR will move above Franklyn’s and take the title with a point.

Chester Argyle continued their fine form in Link Up Division Two with a 4-1 win at Upton JFC (Danny Evans), who had gone into the game on the back of a 1-1 home draw with Princes Villa.

Orange Athletic Chester (Iain Thomas) drew 1-1 at Overpool Athletic (Liam Pilkington), who slipped to third after St Saviours (Gary Wynne 3, Jack Sheppard 3, Carl Ngiam) won 7-1 at home to AFC Quays, who had lost 5-3 at Elton Rigger in midweek.

Avenue will face holders Blacon Youth in the Doug Johnson Vets Trophy final.

Avenue (Chris McGinn 2, Lee Gibson, Kevin Bimpson) inflicted a first defeat of the season on Shotton Steel as they ran out 4-1 winners while Blacon (Jamie Rogers 2, Chris Larson) edged past Neston Nomads (John Lloyd, Jim Kelly) 3-2.

(Photo: David Evans)

Frodsham Park (Wayne Clark, OG) won 3-0 at home to Crossway in Tarvin Precision Vets Division A.

In Tarvin Precision Vets Division B, Chris Moore was on target for Ashton as they drew 1-1 with Dee Rangers.

The previous night, Blacon Vets reclaimed top spot in the Friday Night 11s Division with a 4-1 success over Travs.

Ashton Phoenix beat CBP 5-2.

Chester & District Sunday League

Waggon & Horses twice came from behind to beat Custom House 4-2 and book their place in the final of the Chester & District FA Whitchurch Sports Sunday Cup.

Custom led at half-time through Andy Riddle and, after conceding an own goal on the hour, went back in front in the 65th minute courtesy of Andy Hornsby.

But a 15-minute hat-trick from Sam Henry, which he completed from the penalty spot, ensured Waggon will take their place in the showpiece against FC Blacon at Chester FC on May 19.

First up is the league's Cheshire Sports Cup final at County Officers this weekend between Groves Athletic and Westminster.

Groves will go into Sunday’s showpiece (11am) on the back of a 4-0 victory at Dee Rangers that kept their Section B promotion push on track.

Hat-trick hero Lee Chadwick and Mike Page did the damage for Groves.

Table-toppers The Cat (Ryan Abrahams 2, Lee McTigue, Ryan Pleavin) will head into Monday’s Wirral District FA Junior Cup final against Wirral SB at Ellesmere Port Town FC (11am) buoyed by a 4-2 win at Vauxhall SC, for whom Tony Atherton and top-scorer Wayne Manning, with his 31st goal of the season, reduced the arrears.

Steve Finlay scored twice to earn Waverton a well-deserved 2-2 draw at home to Handbridge Red Lions, who had led through Jordan Jones and Graham Dodd.

St Theresa’s (Tom George, Frederick Davies) won the sole Concorde Trophies Section A clash 2-1 at home to Axis United (Tim Ashbrook).

West Cheshire League

Chester Nomads returned to winning ways in Division One on Monday night with a 4-3 victory at home to Richmond Raith Rovers.

Injury-hit Nomads had gone down 4-1 at South Liverpool on Saturday, Simon Andrews with the consolation, and 4-1 at Newton last Wednesday, Charlie Mann with the reply.

The win sealed the title for Newton, for whom former boxing world champion Liam Smith was among their scorers.

On the same night Upton drew 1-1 at South Liverpool.

Nathan Mapletoft was on target for Upton, who then recorded a superb 5-2 success at high-flying Rainhill Town on Saturday.

Luke Finch (2), Lee Guirado (2) and Alan Dorrian shared the strikes.

Chester Nomads complete their campaign at home to South Liverpool tomorrow (Wednesday).

Upton host Redgate Rovers.

Helsby take on Orange Athletic in the final of the Runcorn & District FA Cup on Friday at Runcorn Town FC (7pm).

Helsby won their semi-final tie with Runcorn Albion 3-1 last Wednesday, Matty Johnson, Lee Turkington and Danny Cummins with the goals.

On Monday, Helsby Reserves lost 8-0 at home to Litherland REMYCA Reserves in Division Three.

On Saturday, Upton AA Reserves won 4-1 at City of Liverpool Reserves and Chester Nomads Reserves went down 1-0 at home to Cammell Laird 1907 Development.

Cheshire League

Malpas are the 2017 Ethelston Cup champions!

The Wrexham Road outfit got their hands on the historic trophy with a 1-0 win over battling Cheshire League rivals Tarporley Victoria last Wednesday.

An early header from former Bishop Heber High School student Tom Milburn settled the big Yockings Park showpiece.

Milburn was also on target in Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Premier Division high flyers Altrincham Reserves.

Oliver Hailes and Alex Hughes got the other goals for Malpas.

Tarporley remain bottom of Division One after losing their fourth game in nine days 1-0 at title-challenging Billinge FC.

Thomas Craig and Sean Robinson bagged braces as Deva Christleton won 4-1 at Sandbach United Reserves last Wednesday to remain in the Division Two title hunt.

Welsh Premier League

Already relegated Airbus UK Broughton’s 13-year stay in the league came to an official end on Saturday when they lost their last game of the season 3-1 at Cefn Druids.

Obi Anoruo had put rock-bottom Airbus, who finished the campaign 13 points adrift of safety, ahead with his first goal for the club.

Former Chester FC striker Tony Gray later missed the chance to put the Wingmakers back in front from the penalty spot.