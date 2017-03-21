Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & Wirral League

The race for the Chester & Wirral League Queensferry Sports Premier Division title looks all over bar the shouting.

Table-topping Birkenhead Town (Mike Parnell 3, Ian Bennett) triumphed 4-3 at Christleton Celtic to maintain their 10-point lead over nearest challengers Newton Athletic, who won 4-2 at home at home to Ellesmere Port thanks to hat-trick hero Ben Woodman and Lewis Davenport, with both teams having three games left to play.

MBNA (Paul Jones, Lee Williams) drew 2-2 at home to Lodge Bar (Chris McCaffrey, Kyle Griffiths).

Blacon Youth, who could yet mathematically catch Birkenhead, booked their place in the semi-finals of the Roodee Web Design Tom Gerragthy Memorial Trophy with a 3-0 home win over Overpool Athletic given to them by Lee McElmeel, Sam Henry and Luke Jones.

(Photo: Bryn Jackson Photography)

Blacon Youth Reserves (Jake Jones 4, Harvey Bennion 3, Callum Barlow, Russ Dean, Jacob Price, Peter Sandbach) stormed to an 11-1 success at AFC Quays United in Link Up Division Two.

Man-of-the-match Danny Evans struck twice in injury-time to complete his hat-trick and earn Upton JFC a thrilling 5-4 home victory over Orange Athletic (Dave Woodhall 2, Elliot Wright, Tom Wilkinson).

Tom Berry and Joe Williams were also on target for Upton.

Crossway (Matty McCauley, Phil Goss, Dom Carter) drew 3-3 at home to Hoole Youth while St Saviours (James Atkins 2, Lloyd Drysdale, Luke Edwards) won 4-0 at home to Princes Villa.

Franklyn’s (Nana Eneh 3, Colin Singleton 3, Martin Kent 2, Ash Williams 2, Ross Henderson) boosted their Olympic Trophies Division One championship chances with an 11-1 triumph at FC UBER.

(Photo: Bryn Jackson Photography)

Elton Athletic went down 3-1 at home to New Ferry Rangers (Scott Christiansen 2, Steve McCann).

Shotton Steel (Paul Whitaker 3, Paul Duncan 3, Dave Johnson, Steve Blair) are through to the last eight of the Doug Johnson Vets Trophy after an 8-2 win at home to Dee Rangers.

In the Monday Night 11s Division, Bears Paw beat Christleton Celtic 1-0 and Sykrop edged out Upton Rangers 2-1.

In the Friday Night 11s Division, Scott Meredith, Richard Dean and Huw Owens netted for Travs in their 3-0 success over El Porto, while Jack Hulligan hit a consolation for Countess of Chester in their 7-1 loss to M&S Bank (Sam Byrne 2, Matty Doyle, Paul Foot, Oliver Rathbone-Jones, Andy Simpson, OG).

Chester & District Sunday League

Upton Youth Centre produced a superb comeback to beat AFC Bears Paw 3-2 and record their first victory of the Chester & District Sunday League season.

The visitors looked to be heading for three points from the day’s sole Concorde Trophies Section A clash after Arron Hinchcliffe and Ashley Watlin fired them into a two-goal lead.

But Upton battled back after the break with Sion Williams heading in a Rich Tallis cross before substitute Phil Davies restored parity.

And with seven minutes of normal time remaining Tallis swung over another inviting delivery that match-winner Mike Murray converted.

Connor Jones’ first goal for Tarvin Rex proved a memorable one as it sealed an unlikely 2-1 triumph at home to Dee Rangers.

Dewi Adamson put Dee in front in the opening period and that was the way it stayed until the 85th minute when Tarvin captain Alex Carlton equalised.

And two minutes later Jones let fly with a screamer to earn his high-flying side a success that moved them back up to second.

West Park Rangers went down 6-0 at table-topping The Cat (Danny Ellis, Jordan Eccleston, Lee McTigue 2, Jamie Easton, Ryan Abrahams).

It was an even worse day for AFC Tattenhall as they were thrashed 17-0 at Groves Athletic, for whom Tom Douglas (4), Daniel Woodcock (4), top-scorer Sam Moore (3), Mike Page (3), David Hodgson, David Roxburgh and an own goal did the damage.

Axis United will play Groves in the semi-finals of the Cheshire Sports League Cup after winning 2-1 at home to Waverton, who had led through Steve Finley.

But, after Ryan Farrell levelled matters, Jordan Fulton netted what proved to be the 70th-minute winner.

Axis or Groves will face Westminster (Shaun Weaver 5, Luke Edwards) in the final after they won 5-1 at home to last year’s runners-up FC Blacon (Adam Cheers).

West Cheshire League

It was a similar story for Chester Nomads as they lost 2-1 at West Kirby to stretch their winless West Cheshire League Division One run to four matches.

John Cadwallader’s side once more paid the price for wasted chances before and after Sam Manton reduced the deficit in style.

Nomads will look to return to winning ways this Saturday when they travel to Redgate Rovers. Helsby entertain Rainhill Town. Upton AA are without a game.

Chester Nomads Reserves did win last weekend, 2-1 at home to Ashville Reserves, courtesy of a Joe Desormeaux strike and an own goal.

Upton AA Reserves (Josh Clayton, Sam Spidgeon) earned an excellent 2-2 draw at table-topping Rainhill Town Reserves.

Cheshire League

Deva Christleton moved up second in Cheshire League Division Two with a superb 3-0 home victory over title rivals Broadheath Central.

This Saturday, Deva head to Maine Road Reserves. Malpas are away to Poynton in the Premier Division, while Tarporley Victoria travel to Cheadle Town Reserves in Division One.

Welsh Premier League

Airbus UK Broughton stormed back to keep alive their survival hopes with a 4-2 victory at faltering Aberystwyth Town.

Two goals down after 22 minutes, the Wingmakers’ future in the Welsh Premier League was in real jeopardy.

But they turned it around to live to fight another day with Ryan J Edwards netting twice along with Steve Tomassen and the returning Jonny Spittle.

The win means Airbus are now seven points from safety with four games to play, the first of which comes at Llandudno this Saturday (2.30pm).

Wingmakers boss Andy Thomas, who saw goalkeeper Shaun Pearson stretchered off, said: “Even though we were 2-0 down, I felt if we scored one, we would go on to win the game.

“We made a few changes at half-time and dominated the second half. It’s given us hope but we’re not looking any further than Saturday’s game at Llandudno.”