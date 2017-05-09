Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & Wirral League

Blacon Youth made it a league double on Saturday.

The newly crowned Queensferry Sports Premier Division champions ran out 7-2 winners against Franklyn's (Nana Eneh 2) at Rivacre Park to claim the Roodee Web Designs Tom Gerraghty Memorial Trophy.

Liam Mackin set them on their way, heading in from a corner, before hat-tricks from man-of-the-match Daniel Davies and the prolific Sam Henry settled the contest.

Quadruple-chasing Blacon will now turn their attentions to the Dee 106.3 League Cup final, also against Franklyn’s, on Saturday (May 13) and the Chester & District FA C&C Catering Equipment Limited Senior Cup final against Upton AA next Tuesday (May 16), both of which will be held at Chester FC.

Blacon Youth Vets were unable to make it a club treble on Saturday.

Despite the best efforts of goalkeeper and man-of-the-match Danny Tushingham, Blacon lost the Doug Johnson Veterans Trophy final at Rivacre Park 6-5 on penalties to Avenue Vets.

Chris Taylor scored the winning penalty for Avenue after the showpiece had finished 0-0 after extra-time.

Upton JFC signed off for the Link Up Division Two season in style.

They won 7-2 at home to AFC Quays on Saturday thanks to goals from Joe Williams (2), Tom Berry (2), Chris Brett (2) and Max Champion.

Elton Rigger (Ste Harper 2, John Russell, Matty Thomoson, Shaun Clare, Wayne Clark, Ben Beadles) also won 7-2, at home to Upton Rangers (Jim King, OG).

Crossway (Phil Goss 3, Lucas Roberts, Sam Coleclough) were 5-1 winners at Orange Athletic Chester (Tony Burden).

But Chester Argyle went down 5-3 at home to runners-up St Saviours.

Blacon Youth Reserves then won 4-1 at home to Hoole Youth on Monday.

Upton take on St Saviours in the Devaprint Cayzer Shield final at Chester FC this Saturday (May 13).

Third-placed Newton Athletic signed off in the Queensferry Sports Premier Division with a 4-0 victory at Christleton Celtic last Wednesday given to them by Ben Woodman (3) and Lewis Davenport.

CBP (Paul Ricci 2, Mark Roberts, Mike Hughes, Alan Hughes, Simon Cook) will finish third in the Friday Night 11s Division after winning 6-1 at Countess of Chester (Jack Hulligan).

M&S Bank (Andy Simpson) and Ashton Phoenix (Andy Ravenscroft) played out a 1-1 draw.

Farndon won 8-1 at Hartford in the first game in the new Vets Development Division.

Chester & District Sunday League

The Cat have been crowned the Section B champions with a game to spare.

Fresh from beating Wirral SB on penalties in the Wirral District FA Junior Cup final, Cat sealed the title with a hard-fought 4-3 home win over Handbridge Lions.

The Lions led through Matt Elson and then Jordan Jones only for substitute Jamie Easton and Chaney Lloyd (2) to put the table-toppers in front.

Handbridge equalised with Jones’ second goal of the game.

But Cat were not to be denied and super-sub Easton netted what proved to be the winner and championship decider in the last minute of the match.

Second-placed Spital Vaults moved within touching distance of promotion by winning 3-1 at third-placed Groves Athletic, who played the final third of the contest with 10 men after Daniel Woodcock was shown a second yellow card.

Already two goals to the good thanks to Alex Smith’s first-half brace, Spital added a third through Jack Grimes.

But they were indebted to goalkeeper Nick Roberts for making a string of superb saves before Paul Gates pulled a deserved consolation back for Groves.

Top-scorer Steve Leach (2) made it 25 goals for the season, and Steve Finlay (3) took his tally for the term to 20, in Waverton’s 6-1 success at home to Holdi.

Aaron Eymond completed Waverton’s scoring with Damon Ault reducing the arrears for Holdi late on from a free kick.

In the sole Concorde Trophies Section A clash, Jordan Fulton was on target for Axis United as they drew 1-1 at home to FC Blacon, for whom leading marksman Scott Chard notched his 16th goal of the campaign.

Cheshire League

Deva Christleton will seal promotion from Division Two by drawing or winning at home to Orford tonight (Tuesday).

But Tarporley Victoria's fate is now out of their own hands.

They lost 1-0 at home to FC St Helens Town on Saturday to leave them staring relegation from Division One in the face.