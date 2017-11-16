Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire League

Blacon Youth maintained their fantastic form with a superb 3-2 victory at Daten in the Cheshire League J A Walton Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Daten were favourites for the last-16 clash given they are riding high at the top of Division One.

But Blacon, buoyed by a six-match unbeaten run in Division Two, produced a shock.

The Cairns Crescent outfit were excellent in the first half and took a commanding lead into half-time thanks to a Joe Henry strike and an own goal.

Daten came flying out of the blocks after the restart and restored parity.

But Blacon were not to be denied and a late effort from man-of-the-match James Henry ensured them of a place in the quarter-finals.

Tarporley Victoria moved above Blacon into seventh in the Division Two standings with a fine 3-2 win of their own at second-placed Broadheath Central, who finished the match with eight men after having three players sent off.

Deva Athletic lost a close Division One encounter at AFC Macclesfield 4-3.

Malpas moved up to fifth in the Premier Division with a thumping 8-0 success at home to Rudheath Social.

Alex Hughes (3), Ben Alan Parry (2), Lee Parry (2) and Richard Sadler did the damage for ever-improving Malpas, who host Greenalls Padgate St Oswalds this Saturday.

Deva will look to return to winning ways at home to Garswood United while Tarporley entertain Sandbach United Reserves and Blacon host Maine Road Reserves.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA battled back from behind to win 2-1 at home to Marshalls on Saturday and move up to 10th in West Cheshire League Division One.

Todd Reid’s team started slowly but, after Sam Spridgeon brought them level on the stroke of half-time, they improved massively.

The impressive Joe Ormerod set up the equaliser and also laid on the assist for what proved to be the winner, scored by Alan Dorrian.

Upton are at home to 11th-placed Redgate Rovers this Saturday.

After seeing their trip to Rainhill Town last weekend be postponed, 13th-placed Chester Nomads will return to action at home to ninth-placed Marshalls.

Chester & Wirral League

Clubbies moved six points clear at the top of Chester & Wirral League Olympic Trophies Division One with a 6-1 success at FC Uber.

Jake Johnson (2), Alex Reid (2), Kevin McGovern and Nick Whittaker did the damage for the Saltney side.

Cestrian Alex (Jamie Veitch, Adam Crimes) slipped to fourth after losing 4-2 at home to fellow high flyers St Saviours.

Jack Sheppard and Mike Urmston bagged braces for the Bromborough side, who moved above the Alex and into second.

Elton Athletic are third after their 0-0 draw at Hoole Rangers while Upton JFC are fifth after Tom Berry (2), Danny Evans (2) and Sam Williams fired them to a 5-3 victory at Princes Villa (Steve Moran, Andy Grimes 2).

The evergreen Adam Newbolt scored twice as Helsby Reserves won 2-1 at home to Blacon Youth Reserves (Trey Lattie).

There was also a 2-1 triumph for Chester Argyle at home to Chester Nomads 3rds (Nick Smith).

The big Queensferry Sports Premier Division clash between third-placed Higher Bebington Kelma (Simon Tierney, James Marsden) and fourth-placed Christleton Celtic ended in a 2-2 draw.

Table-topping Shaftesbury Youth (James Osbyrne, Danny Whitehead, Lee Griffiths, Danny Smith, Tom Hodson) remain six points in front after a 5-1 victory at a MBNA side who were level until the 65th minute thanks to Tom Povey’s strike.

(Image: David Evans)

Second-placed Sutton Athletic kept up the pressure with a 4-0 win at home to Newton Athletic given to them by Paul Butler, Connor Doyle, Matty Hall and Liam Brennan, who scored from the halfway line.

Upton Bears Paw hauled themselves within six points of top spot in Link Up Division Two with a 5-1 success at home to Hoole Youth.

Chris Larsen (3) and Jamie Hughes (2) shared the strikes for second-placed Upton with Karl Rixham reducing the arrears for Hoole.

Bryan Mills hit a 30-yard screamer in the day’s early kick off as Crossway won 4-0 at home to Princes Villa Reserves. Nathan Jones, Paul Seddon and Tom Head also got in on the act.

Malpas Reserves (Jordan Lee, Callum Parry) went down 6-2 at Rossmore Rangers (Terry Watts 2, James Curtis 2, Nathan Moffatt, Patrick Easton) while it finished 4-4 between Beehive and Eastham Athletic (Dan Owen 2, Danny James, Andy Gill).

The previous evening two matches were played in the Friday Night 11s Division at Ellesmere Port.

Rivers Juniors (Danny Fortune, Gary Baker) maintained their 100% winning start with a 2-1 triumph against M&S Bank (Andy Simpson) while El Porto (Cameron Lockett 2, Liam Clarke, Jacob McCormack, Liam Gilmore) swept past North West Brom 5-0.

Earlier in the week there was action in both divisions of the Monday Nights 11s.

At Chester, a Liam McGovern hat-trick, Joe Wilson penalty and a Jim Lehman wonder strike ensured Clubbies ran out 5-1 winners against Balfour Beatty, for whom Alex Major netted a consolation.

Cestrian Legends (Jay Sinnott, Adie Gough) shared a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Hoole Youth (Sam Wynne Hughes, Ryan Mooney).

Over in Ellesmere Port, table-topping Wirral United (Andy Simpson, Max Littler, Sam Byrne) won 3-1 against Tranmere Rovers In The Community (Ellis Williams), while Billbeckers (Gary Penketh, John Wellman, Kyle Davies, Mike Roberts) beat Ship Argyle 4-0.

Chester & District Sunday League

Just three games were played in the Chester & District Sunday League because of the weather.

Border BA went top of Section B with an 8-4 win at home to AFC Tattenhall.

Scott Gibbons and Liam McGovern hit hat-tricks for Border, for whom Curt Hall and Warren Kelly also found the net. Deyonte James (2) and Collen Mutete were on target for Tattenhall, who also benefitted from an own goal.

St Theresa’s got off the mark in Concorde Trophies Section A with a 4-3 derby victory at FC Blacon.

A Warren Millington treble and Liam Whitfield single won it for the Saints.

But they were pushed close by two goals for Joe Turner and one for Lee Bennion.

The final match to beat the conditions was CDS Flooring Studio’s 7-5 League Cup first-round success at Waverton Centurion.

CDS were seemingly on their way to an emphatic win after Carl Wellsbury, Jay Downes and Paul Butler (2) put them four goals to the good at the break.

But second-half Waverton strikes from Josh Leech (2), Adam Hughes and Adam Butt, who scored from near the halfway line, as well as an own goal, gave the final scoreline a more respectable outlook.

Peter Barnet, Jordan Grey-Betteridge and Connor Doyle netted for CDS after the break.

Meanwhile, Russ Dean hit a hat-trick as Waggon & Horses stormed into the quarter-finals of the Cheshire FA Sunday Cup with a convincing 8-0 win at Stockport’s FC SK.

Martin Dunnett (2), Harley Bennion, Kieron Ball and Jake Dean were also on target for the Blacon outfit.

Fellow Chester & District Sunday League side Castrol SC came from behind to win their Wirral District FA Sunday Junior Cup second-round tie at home to Shedz 3-2.

Shedz took a two-goal lead into half-time but the game changed after they had a player sent off.

Tom Douglas halved the deficit with 15 minutes of normal time left to play before Danny Lightfoot equalised to force the additional 30 minutes.

And it was during those 30 minutes that Lee Setter struck to send Castrol through to the third round and a showdown at Eastham Rangers.