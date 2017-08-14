Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy admitted that the 0-0 draw with FC Halifax Town on Saturday reflected better on the Shaymen, but insisted that more positive displays will come for his side.

The Blues played out a dull 0-0 draw with their Yorkshire visitors at the weekend in a game void of much quality in the final third for either side.

Chester’s James Akintunde could have snatched a winner at the death to seal the three points and end the Blues’ long awaited search for a home win, something they haven’t done since December 17, but he was denied and a share of the spoils was the outcome.

In truth, it was hard to make a case that either side were deserving winners, something which McCarthy himself acknowledged after the game.

Said the Blues: “You can’t hide it. Our fans would have wanted to win the game and for Halifax it probably looks better for them coming here and taking a point. But it’s two games in the National League and we have only conceded one goal, and you know that’s how I start things up.

“I think we edged it. There was a strong wind out there and we should have used that much better. There was an opportunity to play some more passes, but it is difficult, a lot of frustration can go round the crowd quite quickly. I have to explain that to them (players), that’s not me criticising the crowd, you want to play at a football club with a bigger crowd and they (players) have to learn.

“It was another point in the National League. It was very organised - which is where I start. Delighted with the first clean sheet of the season for Conor (Mitchell) and that back four, but we never really fired with the forward movements. It just never quite connected.”

(Image: Dale Miles)

The Blues travel to Hartlepool United tomorrow night (7.45pm) to face a Pools side who have struggled to adapt to National League football following their relegation from the Football League.

Chester follow that up with a home game on Saturday (3pm) against a Sutton United side who have started the season in good form, building on their excellent finish to last season.

The Blues were 4-0 winners over Sutton at home last year and McCarthy believes that further down the line similar results will be forthcoming when his side click into gear.

“It’s a long hard season,” said McCarthy.

(Image: Dale Miles)

“I understand how fans will get their frustration at that (performance) but it is another game that we haven’t lost. You know where we are at as a football club and I will make us really hard to beat. There will be those moments when it all clicks, when we get everybody playing and when you get your three and four nils.

“Ross Hannah hasn’t played a lot of games and I’ve got 90 out of him. There is a Craig Mahon who’s starting to get some minutes under his belt and become sharper. I lost Nyal Bell the other day who was one of my options to come on, but in terms of what we are working on, in terms of the foundation and the platform, we are alright.”