It has been a productive week on the transfer front for Chester FC.

John McCombe and Paul Turnbull have become Jon McCarthy's fifth and sixth signings of a busy summer.

And Sam Hughes has completed a big-money move to Leicester City.

But there's been plenty going on elsewhere around the Vanarama National League...

Barrow AFC

Barrow have already lost Turnbull and Ross Hannah to the Blues.

And Jordan Williams, who was once linked with a switch to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, has also made the move away from Holker Street.

The winger has joined League One outfit Rochdale for around £100,000.

It is a club-record fee for Barrow, who are now set to spend some of the proceeds on an experienced central midfielder and wideman.

(Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

But the Cumbrians could yet lose Richie Bennett and Nick Anderton.

Striker Bennett has been linked to Blackpool, Chesterfield, Crewe Alexandra, Carlisle United, Lincoln City and Motherwell.

While left-back Anderton is reportedly on the radar of the Premier League's Swansea City.

(Image: Terry Marland)

But Barrow have sealed a deal for goalscoring midfielder Bradley Bauress.

The ex-Blackburn Rovers Under-21s captain scored 27 times for Witton Albion last season, including two against Chester in the FA Trophy.

It is understood that Bauress was, at one stage, being monitored by the Blues.

But the 21-year-old has become the Cumbrians' second summer signing following the arrival of Wrexham forward Jordan White.

Wrexham

Speaking of those lot...

The Dragons took their number of summer signings up to eight this week by bringing back centre-back and fans' favourite Manny Smith from Gateshead and capturing one-time on-loan Chester winger Jack Mackreth from Bury.

Credit where credit is due, Dean Keates looks to be building a competitive squad.

But the Wrexham boss still needs firepower up front after the Blues beat him to the signing of Hannah.

Only relegated North Ferriby United scored fewer goals than the Dragons last season with a certain John Rooney, who left for Guiseley in February, their leading marksman with 11.

Macclesfield Town

After a summer of departures here, there and everywhere, some good news at last for Macc.

Firstly, manager John Askey has signed a new rolling contract.

Secondly, right-back Jared Hodgkiss and striker Scott Wilson have arrived from Kiddersminster Harriers and Eastleigh respectively.

And thirdly, George Pilkington has signed a new deal, while David Fitzpatrick has agreed one.

Hartlepool United

Saughall-based Craig Harrison has made his first four signings since swapping Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints for relegated Hartlepool - with all coming yesterday (Friday).

Luke George you'll probably know about already.

But Harrison first moved for striker Jake Cassidy from Guiseley, for whom midfielder Will Hatfield has penned a new deal.

It is the second time that the former Middlesbrough defender has signed Cassidy, having snapped up the former Wales U21 international when he was in charge of Airbus UK Broughton.

Harrison then brought in attacking midfielder Jack Munns from Cheltenham Town before rounding off a busy day by completing a deal for ex-England U21 international goalkeeper Scott Loach.

Loach will replace Trevor Carson, who has joined Motherwell.

AFC Fylde/FC Halifax Town

Fylde have signed Kidderminster Harriers left-back Zaine Francis-Angol on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Halifax, who came up with the Coasters from the Vanarama National League North last season, are set to lose midfielder Jordan Sinnott to Chesterfield.



Dagenham & Redbridge

Bondz N'Gala likes a move.

And he's turned down a two-year contract with Dover Athletic to sign for Dagenham, who have also tied fellow defender Luke Pennell down to a new deal.

Best of the rest

Bromley have signed released Tranmere Rovers winger Adam Mekki and goalkeeper David Gregory from Cambridge United, agreed fresh terms with winger Louis Dennis, and let forward Tobi Sho-Silva leave. Speaking of Tranmere, as expected, they have secured young Liverpool attacker Jack Dunn on a permanent contract.

Torquay United have picked up Gibraltar international midfielder Jake Gosling following his release by Bristol Rovers and are expected to complete a deal for Grimsby Town centre-back Josh Gowling.

Solihull Moors have announced that popular midfielder Shep Murombedzi has agreed a new one-year contract.

Newly promoted Ebbsfleet United have made Whitehawk striker Danny Mills their first summer signing and unveiled their retained list. Stuart Lewis, who is set to sign for Maidstone United, Charlie Sheringham, John-Paul Kissock, Mark Phillips, Reiss Greenidge, Billy Holmes, Mitch Chapman, Joe Denny and Hugo Atkinson have been released. Maidstone have already finalised the signing of former Hull City frontman Johan ter Horst.

Maidenhead United, who came up with Ebbsfleet from the Vanarama National League South last season, have swooped for prolific Romford frontman Chinedu McKenzie.

And midfielder Keiran Murtagh has swapped Woking for Boreham Wood, who have also brought in Stevenage defender Dean Wells.