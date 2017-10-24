Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Caretaker Barrow boss Neill Hornby says his side’s clash with Chester FC tonight (7.45pm) is ‘absolutely massive’.

Hornby has been placed in temporary charge of the Bluebirds since Micky Moore’s departure as boss last week following a disappointing run of results.

Barrow head to the Swansway Chester Stadium tonight sitting one point and two places above Chester in the Vanarama National League, and a win for the Blues tonight could lift them out of the relegation zone should Guiseley fail to win at home to Boreham Wood.

Barrow were beaten 3-2 at Ebbsfleet on Saturday in Hornby’s first game as caretaker while Marcus Bignot’s Blues were on the wrong end of a 2-1 verdict at home to Boreham Wood .

Even this early in the season it is being billed as a six-pointer.

Hornby told the North-West Evening Mail : “There’s no way of getting away from it – it’s massive. It’s an absolutely massive game for us.

“At any other time of the season, with an away game you’d be happy with a point, but we will go there and try to get three points, that’s out ultimate goal.

“I’ve got a team in mind that will be full of attacking intent, and we will have a go, just as we did on Saturday – particularly in the second half. We’ll have a go, and if we keep it tight and cut out the individual mistakes, then we have enough quality in the team to get the three points.”

Chester have been boosted by two new additions coming into the contest, though.

Left back Jordan Gough and striker Jordan Archer arrived on Monday from AFC Telford United and Stourbridge, respectively, and the duo are likely to play a part tonight.

James Akintunde is expected to miss out through injury once again while Ross Hannah is pushing for a start.

Right back Andy Halls is available for selection again after serving a one-match ban after picking up five yellows while Craig Mahon continues to be sidelined through injury.

On-loan right back Reece Hall-Johnson starred on Saturday and is expected to keep his place while Offrande Zanzala may get another chance to show what he can do up front.