Chester FC 's pre-season campaign is in full swing and they head to Gwynedd this evening for game number four against Bala Town.
The Welsh Premier League side will provide the sternest test yet for Jon McCarthy's new-look Blues and they should be sharp having been back in training for a number of weeks and already having seen competitive action owing to their involvement in the Europa League.
As has been the case in the previous three friendlies, Chester will likely put a different side out in each half this evening at Maes Tegid with all the first-team players expected to feature on Bala's 3G surface.
Bala subs
Thompson, A Jones, Hayes on while Davies, Sheridan and Wade taken off.
Second half team for Chester
Trialist A, Trialist B, Jones, Trialist C, Trialist D, Waters, Dawson, Joyce, Davies, White, Marsh-Hughes.
Second half kicks off
We’re back at it at Maes Tegid.
Half time: Bala 1 Chester 1
All square at the break here at Maes Tegid.
Sloppy
Corner swung in, Jones nods down for Venables who sweeps home from close range. Blues will feel they could have done better.
GOAL! Bala 1 Chester 1
Chris Venables - 39 mins
Flapping
Bala keeper Vernon comes for a Turnbull free kick and can’t gather under pressure from McCombe but Astles can’t get a shot through.
Quietened down
All gone a bit quiet in the past 10 minutes. Neither side looking threatening at present.
Dangerous
Bala threaten as Wade crosses and Astles half clears but rebound is wayward from Venables under pressure.
Gathered
Alex Lynch up well to pick out a searching Evan Horwood cross.
Calamitous
Backpass to Bala keeper Vernon sees him take a touch too many and Bell challenges before tapping into empty net. 1-0.
GOAL! Bala 0 Chester 1
Nyal Bell - 20 mins
Fired wide
Akintunde does well to hold Rowe-Turner ball up and lays off Bell who lashes wide from 20 yards.
Cleared
Initial corner cleared but Blues work it back out and Mahon eventually sees through ball picked off by Vernon.
Chester corner
Chester looking good at the moment and working it around with purpose.
Off the line
Great Chester move sees the ball worked out to Mahon who stands up cross and Bell heads goalwards. Hacked off line and James blazes over.
Good challenge
Andy Halls shows his steel to win a bruising tackle on the right.
Effort
Akintunde shows neat feet to create some space but low 20-yard drive saved by Vernon.
Slow start
Both teams still looking to get a foothold.
Kick off
We’re underway at Bala.
The teams are out
Almost time to get things underway at Maes Tegid. Chester in yellow.
Bala team
Vernon, Stephens, S J Jones, Horwood, Bell, Trialist, Venables, Burke, Sheridan, Davies, Rule: SUBS: S Jones, Fisher, A Jones, Thompson, Hayes, J Jones.
Almost time
Chester teams
Chester first half: Lynch, Halls, Astles, McCome, Rowe-Turner, Chapell, Turnbull, James, Mahon, Bell, Akintunde.
Chester second half: Trialist A, Trialist B, Jones, Trialist C, Trialist D, Waters, Dawson, Joyce, Davies, White, Marsh-Hughes.
Prospect
Chester will start the second half with Lloyd Marsh-Hughes up front. Prospect from the club’s academy.
No Hannah
Striker misses out again as he recovers from a muscle strain sustained last week at Runcorn.
Tonight's scene
Any team news?
Nothing official as yet with regards to line-ups but it is expected that striker Ross Hannah will feature having missed the last two friendlies after picking up a muscle strain in the 5-1 win at Runcorn Town last week.
Craig Mahon should get more minutes under his belt after featuring against Hyde, and we can finally stop referring to Lucas Dawson as ‘Trialist D’ after he penned a one-year deal with Chester after the 1-1 draw at Hyde on Thursday.
What about Bala?
The Lakesiders have established themselves as a force in the Welsh Premier League in recent seasons and helped close the gap between The New Saints and the best of the rest.
Colin Caton’s side finished last season in third place in the league and won the Welsh Cup and earned a place in the first qualifying round of the Europa League where they were eventually beaten over two legs by FC Vaduz, from Liechtenstein.
It was Bala’s fourth consecutive season in European competition.
Caton has a strong side at his disposal and, as well adding ex-Chester man Evan Horwood over the weekend, has also signed Andrai Jones who was with Southport last season and came up against the Blues on three occasions in league and cup competition.