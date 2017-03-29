Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While the tactics employed by Barrow may have flown in the face of the beautiful game, it’s hard to argue that they weren’t effective.

The Cumbrian side claimed a 2-1 success at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Tuesday night, extending Chester FC ’s losing streak on home turf to five games.

It certainly wasn’t the worst performance from the Blues this season but the tactics of the visitors ensured that the points headed back up the M6.

Here’s how the players rated.

Alex Lynch - 6/10

A rare gaffe for the Chester keeper as he allowed Jordan Williams’ strike to creep under his body. A superb save to deny Ross Hannah’s dipping lob, though.

Ryan Astles - 8/10

A return to form for the big defender and he was a key figure at the back and was imposing, winning his headers and making some key challenges.

Blaine Hudson - 6/10

A shaky start but he managed to compose himself in the second half and he was fairly solid.

Johnny Hunt - 6/10

Solid if unspectacular. Managed to limit the wide threat from the visitors and could have bagged a goal had it not been for Danny Livesey’s superb challenge

Theo Vassell - 6/10

Recovered from a poor first half and got his head back in the game to emerge strongly in the second half. Much credit to him for that.

Evan Horwood - 6/10

Used the ball well in the first half but faded as the game wore on before being substituted.

Tom Shaw - 7/10

The captain tried to lead by example in the middle and worked hard throughout. Finished a fine move well for his goal.

Ryan Lloyd - 6/10

Plenty of energy as always but was guilty of profligacy in possession on occasion.

Elliott Durrell - 7/10

Always wanted the ball and went close with a rasping 25-yarder that Jon Flatt had to push to safety.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Kane Richards - 6/10

An impressive first half where he caused plenty of problems but he, like James Alabi, looked isolated in the second period. Unlucky not to win a penalty.

James Alabi - 6/10

The Blues striker struggled to make an impact and was starved of any real service.

Substitutes

Lucas Dawson (on for Horwood - 68) - 6/10

Tried to get on the ball and make things happen but was unable to make an impact.

Wade Joyce (on for Vassell - 90 minutes)

Came on in injury time.

Other ratings

Referee: Peter Wright - 2/10

You do get one for turning up.

Failed to let the game flow and pandered to the Barrow tactics, allowing them to dictate the game.

He never looked in control of proceedings and, to top things off, failed to award what looked a nailed on penalty.

Away team star man: Richie Bennett

Him and Williams were a menace throughout. A big, strong force up front and a real handful.