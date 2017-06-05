Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lincoln City are understood to have entered the race for Chester FC striker James Alabi.

The 22-year-old striker is expected to depart the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium after informing the club of his desire to explore his options elsewhere despite being offered a fresh deal.

Chester have since signed strikers Ross Hannah, Nyal Bell, Harry White and re-signed James Akintunde for the 2017/18 Vanarama National League season, paving the way for an exit for Alabi, who led the scoring charts for the Blues with 17 goals last season.

His availability has attracted plenty of potential suitors, though, with National League champions Lincoln believed to be interested in adding the former Ipswich Town and Stoke City man to their ranks as they prepare for a tilt at League Two.

Dagenham & Redbridge, who this week signed Boreham Wood forward Morgan Ferrier, remain in the hunt for Alabi while he has also appeared on the radar of Mickey Mellon’s Tranmere Rovers, who last week lost striker Cole Stockton to Scottish side Hearts.