If Chester City hero Andy Holden needed reminding of the achievements he has made in a football career that has gone full circle, then it came this week with Wayne Rooney's return to Everton.

Holden, during a spell a Goodison Park that lasted nearly two decades, helped oversee the development of a host of players who would go on to play top flight and international football.

But none have been as successful or famous as Rooney who, after 13 trophy-laden years at Manchester United, is back at the club where it all started.

So too is Holden.

After 19 years at Everton, where he rose through the coaching ranks to become assistant to David Moyes, and then two more alongside Alan Stubbs at Hibs and then Rotherham United, the former Wales international has taken charge of his hometown club Flint Town United.

And, after facing an under-23 Everton side in his first match as Flint's new manager on Saturday, tonight (TUESDAY) Holden welcomes Chester FC, the other club etched into his heart, to Cae y Castell for a pre-season friendly (7.30pm).

The 52-year-old left his job at the paper mill in Flint as a 19-year-old to sign as a professional with Cliff Sear's Chester City.

He went on to make 100 league appearances for the Blues, scoring 16 goals, as well winning a Wales cap, before moving to Wigan Athletic and then Oldham Athletic.

Holden said: "I've got to say a big thanks to Jon McCarthy for agreeing to this match.

"I've met him and spoke to him a couple of times, he's a very nice man, and I wish him all the best with Chester Football Club. I hope he has success all the way because the club deserve it.

"It's a smashing club and it will always be close to my heart. I had three years at Wigan, nine years at Oldham, and nearly 20 coaching with Everton, but Chester is where I started my professional career and I owe my entire career to Chester.

"The supporters took me to their heart as soon as I got there. I loved the place and I still love the place.

"I'd run through a brick wall for Chester. They gave me the grounding to be the player I was."

Holden started his coaching career at Oldham under Graeme Sharp and Colin Harvey and moved to Everton after the latter recommended him to Howard Kendall.

Holden enjoyed massive success with the Goodison outfit's youth and reserve sides before making the step up to the senior team.

The likes of Francis Jeffers, Leon Osman and Jack Rodwell all progressed under the watch of 'Taff'.

But one player, above all, stood out.

"I've known Wayne since he was 14," said Holden of the returning Everton hero.

"He was definitely a throwback. He was so good he could play in any position. He was a sensational footballer and I'll always remember Colin Harvey, my mentor, saying to me one day after training, when we were having a cup of tea, that he was the best thing he'd ever seen.

"He said, 'he's the closet thing to Alan Ball I've ever seen', and when people say things like that, you just knew the kid was going to be special.

"That was clear straight away but what we didn't do, and I've always said this to young coaches like Unsy (David Unsworth), Alan Stubbs, Lee Carsley and David Weir, is you don't single the best player out, you give everybody the same amount of time, because they deserve it.

"Now I knew, and Colin Harvey knew, that Wayne Rooney was going to play at the highest level, but we still gave everybody else who played alongside him the same amount of time. That's why, if I see anybody who came through my jurisdiction as a coach at Everton, on the opposite side of the road, that kid, or man as they will be now, will cross and say hello.

"I'm delighted for Wayne. It's a great story, from coming through the ranks, to leaving at 18, and doing what he's done, becoming the top scorer for a top, top team and also for his country, and now coming back to hopefully help Everton win trophies."

Holden led Everton to their first reserve league title in 33 years in 2001 but says Hibs' historic Scottish Cup success in 2016, when they won a thrilling final with Rangers to end a 114-year wait to lift the trophy, was 'something else'.

But he admits returning Flint to the top flight of Welsh football, after 20 years in the division now known as the Huws Gray Alliance, would take pride of place.

"At this moment in time the only thing I've got in my mind is working as hard as I can for Flint Town United and the people around me and getting the club back into the highest level of Welsh football," said Holden.

"It's not going to be easy, clubs like Rhyl, Airbus and Caernarfon all have bigger budgets, but if we could do it, it would be one of my best achievements."

On Saturday Flint lost 6-1 to an U23 Everton side featuring players who were crowned Premier League 2 champions last season.

Flint more than matched their opponents, led by Unsworth and watched on by Goodison legends Sharp and Joe Royle, for 45 minutes.

But they were eventually beaten by strikes by Courtney Duffus, Morgan Feeney, new signing Boris Mathis (2) and Calum Dyson (2).

Phil Doran scored the goal of the game for Flint, for whom goalkeeper Nik Bulmer saved a first-half penalty.

Tonight's clash with Chester kicks-off at 7.30pm. Entry is £5 for adults and £3 for U16s and over-65s.