Dave Powell

Bucket collection

A bucket collection will be held at tonight’s friendly at Moss Lane to raise funds for the sister of one of Altrincham’s summer signings.

Birchwood-based firefighter Vicki Griffiths, a mum of two and elder sister of Alty forward and former Chester striker Tom Peers, has been left unable to move from the waist down after an accident at the gym.

As well as coming to terms with her condition, Vicki is trying to find the means to finance an extensive programme of home and car adaptations which are essential to accommodate her needs and enable her to look after her two children.

Friends, family and her colleagues at Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service have already launched a series of fundraising initiatives to try and generate the thousands of pounds needed to make her home accessible.

Chester director Neil Bellis is closely associated with the drive to raise funds for Vicki in his capacity as Communications Officer at Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.