Another busy week of pre-season games began for Chester FC on Monday night with a 3-1 win at Welsh Premier League side Bala Town .
Fast forward 24 hours and the Blues are back in action again, this time at Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Altrincham (7.45 kick-off).
Fast forward 24 hours and the Blues are back in action again, this time at Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Altrincham (7.45 kick-off).
Key Events
Alty impressive
Home side making Chester do all the running here. Using the ball well and overunning the Blues in midfield.
Chester struggling to make inroads
Altrincham look comfortable at present and are repelling the Blues with ease. Chester struggling to get out of their own half.
All Alty
Marauding run from Harrison before being felled 30 yards out.
Curled over
Johnston cuts in from right and curls over left footed. All Alty
Good challenge
Trialist in well to pinch ball off lurking Peers on edge of area. All the hosts at present.
Close
John Johnston cross finds Tom Peers whose stabbed first time effort from 10 yards flies over.
Quiet start
Not too much happening in the final third at either end during the opening 10 minutes. Poole’s effort the closest we have seen.
First chance
James Poole gets a sighter from 25 yards for Alty but well over.
Kick off
The Blues (Yellows) get us underway.
The teams are out
Almost time to get things underway here at Moss Lane.
Familiar faces
Tom Peers, Tony Thompson, John Disney, Jerome Wright all in Alty squad tonight.
Some missing this evening
No Lathaniel Rowe-Turner, Craig Mahon, Nathan Brown, Ross Hannah or Lloyd Marsh-Hughes.
A VERY worthy cause
Here's the Alty team
Tonight's Chester line-ups
Chester first half: Lynch, Halls, McCombe, Astles, Trialist, Waters, Turnbull, James, Davies, Akintunde, White.
Chester second half: Trialist A, Trialist B, Jones, Trialist C, Downes, Chapell, Dawson, Joyce, Hellawell, Bell, Trialist.
In position
Bucket collection
A bucket collection will be held at tonight’s friendly at Moss Lane to raise funds for the sister of one of Altrincham’s summer signings.
Birchwood-based firefighter Vicki Griffiths, a mum of two and elder sister of Alty forward and former Chester striker Tom Peers, has been left unable to move from the waist down after an accident at the gym.
As well as coming to terms with her condition, Vicki is trying to find the means to finance an extensive programme of home and car adaptations which are essential to accommodate her needs and enable her to look after her two children.
Friends, family and her colleagues at Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service have already launched a series of fundraising initiatives to try and generate the thousands of pounds needed to make her home accessible.
Chester director Neil Bellis is closely associated with the drive to raise funds for Vicki in his capacity as Communications Officer at Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Tonight's opponents
Alty have struggled in recent seasons and have suffered successive relegations.
They dropped out of the National League at the end of the 2015/16 season and looked to former Chester boss Neil Young to turn around their fortunes in the National League North at the start of last season.
But Young left the Moss Lane side early in the season and they were unable to prevent themselves from finishing bottom of the division and falling into the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League.
This year they have turned to former Nantwich Town manager Phil Parkinson to lead their revival and they will have a former Blues striker in their ranks in the form of ex-Chester man Tom Peers, a product of the Blues academy.
Big news off the field
It’s not just on the field that the club have been busy.
Chester FC have secured a major new sponsorship agreement for the 2017/18 season.
The Blues have agreed an initial two-year deal with Chester-based insurance company Red Insure to take over the naming rights for the Swansway Chester Stadium’s East Stand.
They take over the naming rights from previous sponsor Maxiflow.
HERE is the full story.
Horwood on his time at the Blues
Chester bid adieu to Evan Horwood on Thursday last week with the defender and the club mutually parting ways to enable the 31-year-old to sign a longer deal elsewhere having only having a six-month deal with the Blues.
That elsewhere turned out to be last night’s opponents Bala Town and he played against his former teammates as they claimed a 3-1 success over his new club.
You can read HERE his full interview.
I loved it (at Chester), especially with the staff and that. There is a small army of people there who work for nothing who I absolutely love and you know how much I enjoy the community. The gaffer has been class for me and I wish I would have had him 10 years ago as my manager. I am actually a fan now, I really am, because of the background that goes on at the club, it’s fantastic.
What happened last night?
The Blues headed to glorious Gwynedd in Wales last night for a clash with Welsh Premier League side Bala Town at their picturesque Maes Tegid home.
Chester ran out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Nyal Bell, 16-year-old academy prospect Lloyd Marsh-Hughes and in-form Harry White.
HERE is how the action panned out on a beautiful summer evening.
Good evening and welcome
The games continue to come thick and fast for the Blues.
Just 24 hours on from their 3-1 win over Bala Town, Chester FC are back in action one again as they bid to get themselves sharp for the National League season opener at Solihull Moors on August 5.
Tonight sees Jon McCarthy’s side travel to Moss Lane for a clash with Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Altrincham.
We’re live from Moss Lane and we’ll bring you all the build-up and match action as Chester play their fifth game in eight days.